Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – After a few hot, sunny days, cold temperatures and rain return to southern California on Sunday.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will see a 50% chance of showers, accompanied by mild winds and a maximum of 62. There is a chance that the Oscars in Hollywood will be affected, with precipitation expected while celebrities roll out on the red carpet.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see rain, with gusty winds that will last until Monday.

Get the latest rain updates with the free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, activate push notifications and customize the app. Click on My news in the bottom menu, then highlight the topics you want to follow and tap Done.

Live speed camera: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches / Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather photos and videos with # ABC7Eyewitness

7 day forecast

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.