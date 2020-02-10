Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Strong winds crossed the Southland on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and even snow in some areas.

Light showers decreased in Los Angeles and Orange counties by mid-morning, with a maximum of 68 degrees.

Rain also flooded the valleys and the Inner Empire, with strong winds and a maximum of 65, falling to 46 overnight.

Mountain regions can expect to see several inches of snow throughout the day at altitudes above 3,000 feet.

