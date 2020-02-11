Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Another wave of strong winds will howl in southern California Tuesday morning and last through the afternoon.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will experience pleasant conditions, with a lot of sun and a maximum of 74. The winds are expected to decrease in the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a maximum of 73, as winds as strong as 40 mph are expected in the morning in certain regions.

