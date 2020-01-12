Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Southland will see clouds early in the morning with winds rising Sunday evening.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will see a maximum of 65 degrees Sunday, falling to 47 overnight. Similar conditions will be observed well next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will peak at 64, falling to 37 overnight.

