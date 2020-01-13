Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will experience below average temperatures Monday and for the next few days as rain hits the region Thursday.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange can expect morning clouds and cool conditions. A maximum of 65 is listening, with the sun.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a cold morning with a maximum of 63, while temperatures drop to 39 at night.

Get the latest rain updates with the free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, activate push notifications and customize the app. Click on My news from the bottom menu, then highlight the topics you want to follow and tap Done.

Live Radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches / Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather photos and videos with # ABC7Eyewitness

7 day forecast

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.