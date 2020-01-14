Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see cool temperatures and clouds on Tuesday, with light rain in the morning in some communities.

A little humidity in the morning air could produce light rain in the Long Beach and Orange County areas, which should disappear by the afternoon.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange can expect clouds in the morning and a maximum of 66 degrees in the afternoon, falling to 48 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience a cool morning with a maximum of 64, while temperatures will drop to 35 at night.

