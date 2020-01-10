Weather in Chicago: airlines cancel dozens of flights before the winter storm

Loading...

Airlines have canceled dozens of flights in Chicago on Friday night awaiting a major winter storm expected to hit the area on Saturday with ice-cold rain, high waves and snow.

By 9:30 PM, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 48 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 16 flights canceled at Midway Airport.

The delays at O’Hare and Midway were on average about 15 minutes, the department said.

A winter storm is affecting the region tonight to Saturday night, confidence has increased because the combination of ice, sleet, snow and wind will have significant consequences for the area. Continue to follow the latest prediction at https://t.co/RdEI1bpOGO. pic.twitter.com/k7TdiX8cYb

– NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 10, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Friday evening to Saturday evening, affecting northern Cook County and north and west of downtown.

Rainfall is expected to switch from rain to snow on Saturday morning, the weather service said. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are also expected and waves as high as 20-feet can hit the shores of Cook County.

By Saturday night, snow of more than 3 centimeters is possible, with the highest amounts above North Cook County, the weather service said.

Drivers were advised to be careful, the weather service said.