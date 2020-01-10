Weather in Chicago: airlines cancel hundreds of flights when the winter storm hits

Loading...

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in Chicago on Saturday morning as a major winter storm began to move through the area, with ice cold rain and high waves with snow expected later in the day.

By 8.30 am the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 791 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 30 flights canceled at Midway International Airport.

The delays at O’Hare and Midway were on average about 15 minutes, the department said.

Expected trends until ~ 3:00 AM CST: WINDY. Moderate heavy rains along / SE from Peru to # Chicago line can cause flooding. From NW to parts of distant nrn IL, inc. #Rockford & far NW CHI burbs, black ice, psbl mix with wet snow. Power failure psbl. Be careful while driving! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/yPshg4NsEF

– NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 11, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Friday evening to Saturday evening, affecting northern Cook County and north and west of downtown.

Rainfall is expected to switch from rain to snow Saturday, the weather service said. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph have already been recorded and waves as high as 20 feet can hit the shores of Cook County.

By Saturday night, snow of more than 3 centimeters is possible, with the highest amounts above North Cook County, the weather service said.

Drivers are advised to be careful, the weather service said.