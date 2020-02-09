Weather in London: a Thameslink train struck by a trampoline under the strong winds of the city of storm Ciara

Thameslink trains in north London were stopped after a trampoline crashed into a car during the Ciara storm.

It was the third recorded incident of a trampoline flying from a back garden and landing on rail tracks in London on Sunday 9 February.

The latest incident occurred on the Thameslink at Luton Airport Parkway, with the trampoline hitting the train near Harpenden.

The train was stopped while the track was clear and secure.

Southeastern trains have been trampoline tumbled twice in Bromley. They have now warned people living near railways to check that their garden furniture is secure to prevent anything blowing on the railroad.

Trampolines exploded on the Chesfield tracks, between Sevenoaks and Orpington and another near Bromley.

Finally, Thameslink services between London and Kent were completely canceled.

Tempoline blocks train lines at Chelsfield

(Image: southeast)

The problem with trampolines was more recent, with trees expected to fall on the rail network due to Storm Ciara winds of up to 80 mph.

Southern, Thameslink, Southeastern and Gatwick Express all advised customers not to travel and warned that they could not bring a replacement bus in the event of a “major incident” on the line.

In the meantime, delays and cancellations due to high winds are still possible Monday February 10.

Three trees have fallen on the London Underground lines in West London. The Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines were blocked after a tree fell on the line at Eastcote.

The line was blocked between Uxbridge and Harrow on the Hill on the Metropolitan line and South Harrow on the Piccadilly line.

Earlier today, the metro line was suspended north of Moor Park after a tree fell on the line at Chorleywood.

In addition, a tree also fell near the East Acton station, suspending part of the central line.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are road works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

TfL Rail was not to run in East London but was running with serious delays on the Paddington branch at Heathrow.

At Heathrow itself, flights were canceled all day, with airlines advising anyone traveling today to check before leaving.

The Met Office’s orange and yellow weather warnings remain in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, as forecasters warn that flying debris could cause injury or endanger lives.

You can stay up to date with the latest news from Storm Ciara in London on our live blog.

.