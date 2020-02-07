Weather in London: all royal parks will close as Storm Ciara sees a ‘danger to life’ warning issued by Met Office

London’s major parks will close this weekend as Storm Ciara hits the capital.

Some of the city’s most famous parks, including Hyde Park, Richmond Park Kensington Gardens and Green Park will be closed on Sunday February 9.

Storm Ciara is expected to beat the capital this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” across London throughout the day on Sunday.

Residents are warned that injuries and life hazards from flying debris are possible.

Royal Parks, which manages eight parks across London, explained the reason in a statement.

Royal Parks Fears Wind Will Drop Branch

He said: “Due to current weather warnings, we have decided to close the eight royal parks on Sunday 9 February as a precaution.

“In conjunction with our arboriculture experts and our health and safety team, we made this decision to ensure the safety of all users of the park, including vehicle users and cyclists.

“The royal parks are home to over 170,000 trees spread over 5,000 acres, with a large population of old and ancient trees that are vulnerable to high winds.”

The eight royal parks, Bushy Park, The Green Park, Greenwich Park, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, The Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, Richmond Park and St James’s Park will be closed.

The Victoria Tower Gardens and Brompton Cemetery will also be closed.

Will Storm Ciara affect you particularly? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

