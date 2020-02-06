Weather in London: exact March temperatures will drop below freezing

When you think of March, you think of spring.

Picturesque images of lambs, daffodils and, above all, warmer weather.

Indeed, there are warmer days on the horizon next month, but there are also days when it should fall below zero.

This should not be allowed.

But according to long-term forecaster Accuweather, we can’t put our winter coats away until the end of February.

There will still be frost days in March.

On March 2, 3 and 4, temperatures will drop or fall below freezing.

March 2 will reach a low temperature of -1 ° C in London.

Despite the cold weather, a day of sunshine is expected, so you can continue walking as long as you finish.

On March 3, it will also drop to a low of -1C, although it seems to feel like 0C.

It will be “rather cloudy” on March 3 according to Accuweather so not a great day.

While March 4 will officially be a warmer degree, reaching a minimum of 0 ° C, it will feel colder than the other days.

Night temperatures will drop to an actual feeling of -3 ° C.

It will therefore be better to avoid going out after dark unless you have lots of warm clothes.

Fortunately after that, there no longer seem to be any fewer days in March. Crossed fingers.

