Weather in London: exact temperatures will drop to -5 degrees in London this week

The 24 hours were chaotic, the Ciara storm hit the city and disrupted our roads and our transportation network.

Londoners had to prepare for winds of up to 60 mph on Sunday February 9, with gusts up to 40 mph continuing today (Monday February 10).

The storm caused serious disruption in London, falling trees, damage to buildings and signifying that trains had to be canceled – at one point, the closure of Euston station.

Dramatic footage also showed a crane in West London badly damaged by strong winds in the midst of Storm Ciara.

The bent metal on the crane’s arm can be seen in photos taken near the scene, the crane working at a site near Stanmore underground station in Harrow.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

It is not yet clear if someone was injured in the incident, the last in a series after the storm brought strong winds of up to 70 mph in the capital.

The crane is located on a new residential development.

But as the storm passes, you may be hoping for some respite from the cold winds and the cold – but it’s not over yet.

When it feels like -5 degrees

In fact, the weather will continue to turn because it will be -5 ° C this week.

Although not really cold, long-term weather forecaster Accuweather has calculated the actual sensation, which is the actual temperature once you are in the elements.

While the sun should give way to showers this afternoon, the real sensation this evening is -5 ° C.

Here are the forecasts for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, February 11

Tuesday will see highs of 7 ° C, but it will feel much more like 0 ° C during the day, before becoming even colder and feeling like -5 ° C at night.

Wednesday February 12th

During the day you can expect highs of 8C with cloudy, sunny periods with a real feel of 3C.

Going into the night, we can expect showers and temperatures to drop as low as -1 ° C.

Thursday, February 13

You better take your umbrella with you for Thursday, because showers are expected.

We can expect slightly warmer peaks of 10 ° C, before dropping to 3 ° C at night with an actual sensation of 1 ° C.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Friday February 14

Although it can be slightly windy in the afternoon, Friday will remain fairly sunny all day.

Highs of 11C during the day are expected, before it cools to 8C at night with an actual sensation of 5C.

Saturday February 15

The weekend does not seem to continue with the sun, as showers are expected for most of Saturday with highs of 12 ° C.

However, at night it should reach 10 ° C, with an actual sensation of 5 ° C.

Sunday February 16

Sunday will see showers all day, the Met Office is currently forecasting heavy rain.

You can expect highs of 12 ° C before it falls to feel like 3 ° C in the evening.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Do you have a story that you think we should cover? Email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.