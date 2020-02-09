Weather in London: exactly when the winds and rain of the 60mph Ciara storm will hit your part of the city

The Met Office issued an orange weather warning for London today (February 9) as storm Ciara arrives to cause major disruption in the capital.

Weather experts warned that flying debris could cause injury or death, some closed roads and bridges, power outages and disruption to travel.

Strong winds are expected to reach up to 60 mph in London and precipitation is also expected to last all day.

Here are the local weather forecasts for your part of the city.

An orange weather warning is in place in London

Bromley

At 9 a.m., strong winds at Bromley are expected to increase by 58 mph to reach 59 mph between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the winds are expected to decrease to 54 mph and 49 mph at 4 p.m. From 8 p.m., gusts should subside to 43 mph.

The rain is also expected from 9 a.m., getting heavier between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and throughout the day.

Croydon

Gusts of 59 mph are expected to hit Croydon at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m., at which time gusts will decrease to 54 mph.

At 4:00 p.m. wind speed should be 50 mph and will drop to 44 mph at 8 p.m. Rain is expected from 9 a.m., becoming heavy between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and throughout the day.

Enfield

Between 9 am and 11 am, the gusts will be 55 mph and will increase to 56 mph in the middle of the day.

The gusts will then start to slow down during the afternoon at Enfield and will reach 50 mph at 15:00 and 41 mph at 22:00.

The rain should last all day but will be much heavier between 10h and 15h.

Barnet

Between 10 a.m. and noon, the wind gusts will reach 58 mph and 57 mph at 1 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, gusts are expected between 54 mph and 51 mph, at 10 pm it should calm down to 44 mph.

The rain is expected from 9 a.m. and will last all day, but will become heavier between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Dagenham

Wind gusts are expected to reach 58 mph at 10 a.m. and will decrease slightly to 56 mph at noon.

Throughout the afternoon, gusts will slow down at Dagenham at 53 mph at 2:00 p.m. and 45 mph at 8:00 p.m.

The rain is expected from 11 a.m., and will be heaviest between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and will last all day.

Walthamstow

At Walthamstow, gusts of wind will increase to 57 mph at 10 a.m. and will remain between 54 mph and 50 mph between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The speeds will then be reduced to 46 mph before climbing to 48 mph at 6 p.m. At 9:00 pm, gusts will be around 44 mph.

Rain is expected from 9 a.m. and will last all day, but will be heaviest between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Uxbridge

At 10 a.m., wind gusts will reach 57 mph at Uxbridge and will decrease to 54 mph at 1 p.m.

Gusts to 4 p.m. are forecast at 43 mph, but will increase again to 48 mph at 6 p.m. Winds should be 41 mph from 22h.

Rain is expected from 9 a.m. and will last all day, but will be heaviest between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ealing

Wind gusts at Ealing will get stronger in the morning, increasing from 51 mph at 9 a.m. to 57 mph at noon.

It will then decrease slightly to 52 mph at 3 p.m. and 46 mph at 7 p.m.

The rain is expected from 9 a.m. and will last all day, but will be heaviest between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Hounslow

Wind speeds will increase from 54 mph at 9 a.m. to 58 mph at noon.

Gusts will then slow slightly to 52 mph from 2 p.m. and to 47 mph at 5 p.m. They will then get stronger from 6 p.m. to 50 mph before reducing to 44 mph at 9 p.m.

Rain should last all day and will be heaviest between noon and 5 p.m.

