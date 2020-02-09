Weather in London: hail, thunder and 80 mph gusts en route as the Met Office says storm Ciara will get worse

Storm Ciara is in full swing and raging in the capital and the rest of the UK.

However, the very windy and humid conditions could actually worsen today (February 9) as the Met Office releases a weather update.

Forecasters have now confirmed that the precipitation is shifting to the southeast and that there is now a risk of hail and thunder.

Wind gusts are also expected to reach 80 mph, maximum speed in London was previously 60 mph.

In a tweet posted at 12:50 p.m., the Met Office said: “A band of #rain pushing southeast presents a risk of #hail and #thunder, as well as gusts> 80 mph #StormCiara #WeatherAware”.

There is currently an amber weather warning in place in the capital for the wind which is effective from 8 a.m. this morning until 9 p.m. this evening.

The Met Office also said, “Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Travel disruptions are likely on Sunday.”

Flights to and from all London airports have already been interrupted and rail services are also delayed and suspended. Road problems are also likely.

Met Office warns of winds up to 80mph south-east of England

What to expect in London during Sunday’s weather alert

Injury and life-threatening hazards from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and life-threatening injuries could occur due to large waves and beach materials projected onto waterfronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some damage to buildings, such as blown roof tiles, could occur.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and possible cancellations.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power outages can occur, which could affect other services, such as cell phone coverage.

To stay up to date with Storm Ciara, follow our live blog here.

.