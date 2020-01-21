Weather in London: Health warning in freezing fog, bitter temperatures and possible snow for London

A health warning has been issued for London when temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Winter seems to have really set in as the freezing air settles in the capital and reports of potential blizzards and snow showers are mounting across the country.

British health leaders have even warned that the dramatic cold snap increases the risk of “fatal heart attacks and strokes” as very low temperatures continue.

The Met Office has confirmed that the current cold weather conditions affect the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East of England and South West of England and will continue until Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m.

Dr Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, public health consultant at Public Health England, said: “People with heart and lung disease, the elderly and the very young are at risk for discomfort in cold weather.

“At the moment it is very important to watch over friends and family who may be affected.

“Below 18 degrees, the risk of stroke, heart attack and chest infection increases, so it’s important to heat homes to at least that temperature to stay healthy.”

The public health warning comes as the Met office predicts that the freeze will continue throughout the week.

It’s going to be a cold week in London

The latest forecasts indicate: “Tuesday evening – Dry during the evening and at night, with clear periods allowing the fog patches to reform, with a frost also possible in places. Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature -3 ° C.

“Wednesday – a cloudier day, with fog and low clouds sometimes producing strange spots of rain. Remaining rather cold, although temperatures should gradually increase as the day progresses. Maximum temperature of 10 ° C. “

The bitter temperatures are all due to an arctic explosion of freezing air sweeping the county.

And the extremely cold week will also bring a coat of gray for many as the fog and air pollution trap low cloud due to the high pressure and cold air.

In issuing a pollution warning, DEFRA said: “Air pollution levels are expected to be mainly low across the UK. Urban centers.”

