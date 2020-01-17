Weather in London: mayor opens emergency shelters in London when temperatures are expected to reach 0

The mayor of London is opening emergency shelters against the cold in the capital when temperatures are expected to reach zero or less in several London boroughs this weekend.

Sadiq Khan, London Boroughs, service providers and faith and community groups work together to open weather shelters across London when freezing temperatures are forecast anywhere in the capital.

It is the first time that they open in 2020.

Previously, shelters were only open when temperatures were zero or lower for three consecutive days in a row and also from round to round.

Cold weather puts life of homeless in serious danger

(Image: Yui Mok / PA thread)

Sadiq has changed the criteria so that the shelters are opened in a more coherent manner with a better offer and better coverage.

Londoners concerned about someone they saw sleeping the hard way can use the StreetLink website or app to send an alert.

The details provided are sent to the local authority or outreach service in the area where the individual has been seen, to help outreach workers find them and connect them to support.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The freezing temperatures over the weekend have put some of our most vulnerable Londoners at risk.

“This is why I work with boards and charities in London to ensure that emergency shelters are open and accessible to all who need them.

“This is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by the town hall to help the homeless in London, but it is clear that much remains to be done. Ministers must now realize this issue with a plan of appropriate action rather than the empty promises of the past decade. “

Last year, 8,855 people were seen sleeping on the streets of London by outreach workers – more than double the number in 2010/11.

Since becoming mayor, Sadiq has made hard sleep in London one of his top priorities and announced last year that he was doubling his gross sleep budget to £ 19.2 million. sterling.

This includes £ 2.2 million to finance 300 additional beds across London thanks to its Life Off the Streets winter program which started in early January and will remain open continuously during the coldest months of the year.

The brutal sleep winter campaign was launched last month, raising money for the London Homeless Collective.

Londoners have already donated more than £ 50,000 in the first month of this winter’s campaign through TAP London’s contactless donation points and the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

They also used the Streetlink app and the Streetlink London website 3,294 times to refer poor sleepers to local services.

.