Weather in London: Met Office explains exactly why it didn’t snow in London this winter

Since we are now halfway through January and it’s supposed to be winter time, London has yet to see snow.

Some places across the UK experienced bursts of white matter before Christmas, but our capital has yet to see a single grain.

Temperatures in the city have also been unusually warmer than expected for this time of year and we can’t help but wonder why – especially since we Londoners love a snowy day at home in front television watching classic episodes of Only Fools and Horses.

The Met Office has thought about why we haven’t seen snow this winter

Well, Met Office research indicates that the reason for a decrease in cold waves in the UK is probably related to climate change; similarly, an increase in summer heat periods is also linked to this.

The Met Office released global temperature figures on Wednesday, January 15, showing that for the planet as a whole, the past decade has been the warmest on record, and for London temperatures, seven of 10 hottest years were in the 2000s.

A Met Office spokesperson told MyLondon: “The whole country, including London, has so far had a relatively mild winter with very little snow, except for the tops of the hills and mountains of ‘Scotland and North of England.

“However, we are only in the middle of winter and the second half of winter is often colder than the first.”

London’s average temperature in December was 1.3C above average at 7.3C, and for January it was up to 3.1C above average at 8.7C. .

This is why the weather in London is not as cold as usual.

However, we should not rule out the risk of snowfall in the city this winter, as temperatures are expected to cool in the coming months.

The beast from the East in 2018 caused chaos, because the winter conditions turned out to be snowy and the cold was also there throughout the winter period.

Remember the beast from the east?

The Met Office said: “Although the evidence shows that the climate around the globe, as well as here in the UK, is warming, that does not mean that we will not experience periods of cold weather and snowfall. like the so-called beast from the East in 2018.

“It is likely that some cold waves will not be as extreme as they would have been before the influence of climate change, while higher extreme temperatures are more likely to break records.

“Climate change is changing the register of natural variations.”

Here are the hottest winters and temperatures for the past 30 years:

2014 – 12.9C

2006 – 12.62C

2018 – 12.60C

2011 – 12.57C

2017 – 12.37C

2002 – 12.36C

1989 – 12.33C

2003 – 12.33C

1999 – 12.31C

We can only hope for an extra day off while snow collects on our busy roads.

.