Weather in London: Met Office now says storm Ciara is going to be even worse than expected

The Met Office updated its weather warning for strong winds this weekend as Storm Ciara heads to London.

An orange warning is now in place in most of the country, including the capital, for Sunday with weather experts warning people to prepare for damage to buildings, power outages and flying debris.

Travel times and cancellations may also be longer as road, rail, air and ferry services may also be affected.

An orange weather warning is in place in London

(Image: The Met Office)

The warning reads: “Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Travel disruption is likely on Sunday.”

Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in London.

What to expect in London during Sunday’s weather alert

Injury and life-threatening hazards from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and life-threatening injuries could occur due to large waves and beach materials projected onto waterfronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some damage to buildings, such as blown roof tiles, could occur.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and possible cancellations.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power outages can occur, which could affect other services, such as cell phone coverage.

For more information on storm safety, visit the Met Office website here.

