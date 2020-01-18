Weather in London: On exact days in February, it will be cold at -8 degrees

As we get closer to the winter season, the chances of temperatures getting much colder increase.

We have not seen snow in London yet and although the Met Office has said it is likely due to global warming we should not rule out snow showers in the coming months.

The Beast from the East in 2018 is a perfect example of how winter climates can suddenly arrive in the capital and cause absolute chaos.

Temperatures are expected to drop next month and it will be very cold in the capital.

Colder weather is expected to arrive next month

(Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

Weather forecaster Accuweather predicted that temperatures would drop above negative figures and that he would feel extremely cold, especially at night.

Below are long-term dates for which it should be particularly cold in London.

Saturday February 15

Day: 6C looks like 4C

Night: – 1C looks like -8C

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

Sunday February 23

Day: 10C looks like 7C

Night: 3C looks like -6C

Friday February 28

Day: 11C looks like 9C

Night: 2C looks like -7C

Saturday February 29

Day: 10C looks like 6C

Night: 3C looks like -7C

* The weather forecast was correct at the time of publication

.