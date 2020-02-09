Weather in London: Storm Ciara blows a trampoline on the railways causing disruption in the south-east at Orpington

As Storm Ciara arrives in London, the disruption to travel services has already started.

The Met Office has warned that there may be risks to life in some areas and that flying debris could cause injury.

Disturbances in road, rail and air travel are also expected as winds are expected to reach 60 mph in the capital.

Some services on the southeast roads are now delayed or canceled because strong gusts of wind blew a tampoline from someone’s garden on the railroad tracks.

The object is currently blocking the line at Chesfield and is causing delays between Sevenoaks and Orpington.

The Southeast has now warned people to check that their garden furniture is secure to prevent anything from blowing on the railroad.

They said, “With strong winds, if you live near the railroad tracks, make sure your garden furniture and trampolines are secure and not blown on the railroad tracks.

“We blocked the line at Chelsfield this morning, causing an interruption between Sevenoaks and Orpington. #StormCiara.”

Southeastern also advised passengers not to travel today due to the Ciara storm.

For more information about the services, please visit their website here.

.