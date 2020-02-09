Weather in London: strong winds from storm Ciara wreck a massive crane near Stanmore underground station

Dramatic footage shows a crane in West London that was severely damaged by strong winds in the midst of Storm Ciara.

The bent metal on the crane’s arm can be seen in photos taken near the scene, the crane working at a site near Stanmore underground station in Harrow.

It is not yet clear if someone was injured in the incident, the last in a series after the storm brought strong winds of up to 70 mph in the capital.

Although the crane cab appears to be in its usual place, the lift arm appears to be fully bent and twisted.

The crane is located on a new residential development.

Stanmore’s crane is completely destroyed

(Image: Joe / @ Joesoff)

London Fire Brigade is on site to assess the situation and secure the crane.

The Met Office has issued an orange weather warning as storm Ciara is expected to wreak havoc in London and the rest of the UK today (February 9).

Forecasters warned: “Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Travel disruptions are likely on Sunday.”

Risks include flying debris that could cause injury or life-threatening, and some damage to buildings, such as roof-blown tiles, is expected.

Tube services in West London have also been severely affected by the weather, with three separate tube lines partially suspended due to fallen trees.

Flights to Heathrow and Gatwick airports and rail services are also severely disrupted, with some train companies warning people not to travel.

For live updates on Storm Ciara, follow our live blog here.

Do you have a story? Email: angie.quinn@reachplc.com

