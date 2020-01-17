Weather in London: the 6 days of snow should fall on the city this winter

It was a fairly mild start to 2020, with city temperatures well above freezing.

Despite the chaos that Storm Brendan caused earlier this week, the weather has been good for us Londoners.

Despite the warmer than average temperatures, we still want to see snow falling on the city this winter.

Fortunately for us, long-term weather forecaster Accuweather predicts exactly that.

They anticipated February and March and predicted snow and sleet would hit London for six days. It is scheduled four days in February and two in March.

Here’s what to expect in the coming months:

February 15

You could soon walk to work in the snow

(Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

“Windy, rain in the morning or a snow shower in places followed by rain in the afternoon,” said the forecaster.

Temperatures could reach 1 ° C.

February 22

With highs of 7C and lows of 2C, we could very well see snow on February 22.

The forecaster predicts “freezing rain”, so if it freezes just right, we might see some snow falling here and there.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

February 26

“A rain in the morning or a shower of snow in places, followed by a shower in places in the afternoon,” said Accuweather.

We can only hope!

February 29

On the very last day of the month, we might be blessed with some of the white stuff.

Accuweather predicted: “Cloudy with a few rain showers or flurries.”

1st of March

Starting the right month, Accuweather predicts that snow will fall early in the morning.

Hopefully this will be resolved.

3rd of March

“Windy, flurries in the morning followed by a few flurries in the afternoon,” says the forecaster.

We all can’t wait to wake up with a blanket of snow across town.

Download the MyLondon app

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.