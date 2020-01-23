Weather in London: the exact date it will be warmer than last year

Even though we haven’t seen snow in London yet this year, it’s still quite cold on some days.

Hovering around the 2C to 3C mark was the norm in January 2020, and in the past few days we have seen lows of -2C during the day. It dropped to even colder temperatures than last night.

But in a short time, we will reach our hottest day of 2020 to date.

That’s what the Accuweather forecast says.

Next week, January 27 will be a little warmer than in recent days.

Most of the time, forecasts indicate that it will be between 5C / 6C and 9 / 10C.

The hottest day of 2020 is fast approaching

(Image: Accuweather)

But on February 1, the first day of a new month, it will be warmer.

The day will reach a maximum of 13 ° C and it will also be fairly sunny.

There may be a bit of cloud and a morning shower, but otherwise it will be “mostly sunny” and warmer than it was in 2020.

Happy Days.

Unfortunately, this access of good weather will be of very short duration because it will rain the next day February 2.

When it remains 13 ° C that day, the rain will be dark.

The next day, February 3, it should drop to a maximum of 12 ° C and the temperature will continue to drop throughout this week.

It will be great while it lasts.

.