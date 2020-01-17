Weather in London: the exact dates when we can expect the first warmest weather of the year

So far, January has not been kind to us regarding the weather.

It was cold, wet and humid and we even fought the first suitable storm of 2020.

Brendan ravaged the city on Tuesday evening (January 14), with high winds that wreaked havoc.

A huge roof was ripped from a building on Slough High Street and 10 stories of scaffolding were destroyed in Orpington.

With all the grizzly winter weather depressing us, it’s time to anticipate when we should see warmer weather.

When we can expect the first warmer days of 2020

We still have a long way to go before temperatures exceed 13 or 14 ° C. But the first date we see highs of 15C is April 4.

And get this – long-term weather forecaster Accuweather revealed that it would feel more like 16C with bright sunshine.

The sunny periods will continue later from April 7, with peaks of 15 ° C again.

This will continue for the next three days until April 10.

April 13 will also be a bright and sunny day with highs of 15 ° C, which gives the impression that spring has really arrived in London.

The forecast for London this weekend

Saturday

We can expect a bright sun on Saturday 18 January, although it is still quite cold with peaks of only 7 ° C.

Sunday

This is another good news as the sun should continue, again with highs of 7C, although the temperature could drop to lows of -1C.

