Weather in London: the glass roof of East Croydon station breaks during the Ciara storm

Trams were not calling at East Croydon station after the station canopy broke during Storm Ciara.

Part of the glass roof above the busy station entrance and the George Street tram stops shattered, dropping glass on the floor.

The sidewalks around the station have been cordoned off while the scene is clear and secure. Fortunately, no one was injured when the glass broke.

The station remains open, but the trams do not call East Croydon.

The damage was caused during the Ciara storm which beat London with winds of up to 70 mph on Sunday February 9th.

While trains run at East Croydon, Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and other rail networks across the country have warned people not to travel.

A roof panel has come off at the entrance to East Croydon

(Image: Tom Matthews)

If there is a “major incident”, they will not be able to provide replacement buses for the services.

In addition to the trains, three trees fell on the Piccadilly, Central and Metropolitan lines across the network

And flights from Gatwick and Heathrow airports are canceled, with Heathrow already offering a reduced service on Sundays.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings giving the people time to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before becoming very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom until the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely in the interior areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along the coastal areas.”

You can stay up to date with the latest news from Storm Ciara in London on our live blog.

