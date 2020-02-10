Weather in London: the Met Office warns that Storm Dennis is about to beat the capital

London is still seeing the effects of the Ciara storm, and just as we think the worst is over, here is the news that there will soon be another storm.

The weather system, which would be called Storm Dennis, is expected to leave the Atlantic, causing even more chaos – just as the capital recovered from the destruction of the weekend.

While warnings remain in place across the UK for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office warns that when the current weather system passes, another storm is expected to strike.

Winds are expected to blow up to 60 mph in the capital with forecasts for next Friday, Valentine’s Day, with heavy rain and strong winds.

However, John Griffiths of the Met Office said it was not final.

“Some models, including ours, indicate that on weekends there could be particularly strong winds,” he said.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“But that is subject to change and we have not yet named a storm.

“At the earliest, it could happen at some point during the weekend, but it could also be later, so everything is likely to change.”

A 50-foot tree was uprooted from the ground and crushed on two cars in Notting Hill

(Image: © Daniel Parker / SWNS)

The Met Office says the unstable time should continue for a while.

Download the MyLondon app

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.