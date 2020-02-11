Weather in London: when the rain and more than 50 mph winds hit the city this weekend

Storm Ciara swept across London and the rest of the UK this weekend, causing chaos on roads, rail services and flights.

The Met Office issued an orange warning for Sunday, February 9, when winds reached up to 80 mph in some areas.

But the gale force winds are not yet over, as others are heading towards the city and will arrive next weekend.

On Saturday evening (February 15), gusts are expected to reach 47 mph before increasing to 49 mph in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Winds over 40mph will continue through Sunday afternoon.

In their forecasts, the Met Office states: “At the start of this period (February 15), unstable conditions should dominate, often giving strong winds with sometimes rain episodes, interspersed with brighter and more beautiful interludes.”

So here is an hour by hour forecast for this coming weekend where the winds are expected to hit around 50 mph.

Saturday February 15

6am – Overcast, 26 mph winds

9am – Light rain, 30 mph winds

12pm – Cloudy, 30 mph winds

3 p.m. – Cloudy, 41 mph winds

6:00 pm – Light rain, winds of 45 mph

9:00 pm – Light rain, winds of 47 mph

Sunday February 16

12pm – Heavy rain, winds of 49 mph

3h – Heavy rain, 45 mph winds

6h – Light showers, winds of 42 mph

9am – Light rain, 41 mph winds

12pm – Light rain, 41 mph winds

3 p.m. – Light showers, 39 mph winds

6 p.m. – Light showers, 36 mph winds

9:00 pm – Light rain, 36 mph winds

