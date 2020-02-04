Weather in London: yellow warning issued as capital will be beaten by 30 hours of strong winds

A yellow weather warning for the wind has been issued by the Met Office covering the whole of London.

The inhabitants of the capital are warned to prepare for “very strong winds” between 6 pm on Saturday February 8 and midnight on Sunday February 9.

Bad weather could cause “disruption” in the city.

People are warned:

Delays in road, rail, air and ferry transportation are to be expected

Power outages could occur

There is a slight risk of damage to buildings, such as blown roof tiles

Some roads and bridges may close. Dartford Crossing is almost closed when storm Brenda hit in early January

On Saturday it will start to be fairly calm with even sun spots. There will be 11C summits throughout the day, according to BBC Weather.

In the evening, the wind will start to rise with rain from around 8 p.m.

The hard weather on Sunday will really start with winds reaching 53 mph around lunchtime.

There will also be near-constant rains throughout the day. Despite the otherwise dark weather, it will be quite hot for February with peaks of 14 ° C.

The Met Office is the UK’s national meteorologist and one of the most reliable in the country.

The wind particularly affects large and light vehicles.

Drivers are advised to hold the steering wheel firmly with both hands to avoid being caught off guard by a strong gust.

Drivers should also watch for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a railroad track, as this is where you are most exposed to strong crosswinds.

Cyclists are also particularly vulnerable in strong winds, so other road users should be very careful.

