Weather: Nice day ahead, but beach goers have warned to expect bigger waves

A day at the beach might be the ticket for anyone lucky enough to have a day off today, but beach goers are warned to watch out for big waves.

Warm weather and warm temperatures are forecast across the country, particularly on the North Island, where the hottest spots will be Hamilton and Taumarunui, where temperatures up to 30 ° C are expected.

Whāngārei will also be hot. A maximum of 29 ° C is expected – the same at Wanaka and Alexandra in the South Island.

MetService said the remnants of the former tropical cyclone Tino – which wreaked havoc in parts of Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Tuvalu – would bring swells up to 2 meters from Northland to the Bay of L ‘Abundance.

The eastern coasts of the North Island can expect a moderate east swell from tomorrow morning. The winds will be light and windy, so looking like a good day for surfing.

– MetService (@MetService) January 20, 2020

Slightly higher swells are expected in the Eastern Cape and, in general, anyone heading to the beach in these areas should be informed of these conditions.

“They are expected to arrive this morning and not reach much more than that,” said meteorologist Thalia Crabtree.

“There are also light winds … and because it’s going to be quite pleasant, it could be a good day for some surfers once the swell has recovered.”

She encouraged people to swim between the flags because rescuers will have a good idea of ​​how the conditions will affect their local beaches.

Aucklanders can expect another hot day. A maximum of 26C and an overnight minimum of 16C are on the cards. Temperatures reached 19 ° C last night in parts of the city.

Gisborne is the only place to report a light drizzle this morning, which should clear early to make way for a nice day.

Fortunately for NZ, the remains of #CycloneTino will pass east of us. The TC will have no impact on our time and will rather bring a swell to the east of the North Island

🤙 Mon & Tue seem better to catch one or two clean waves with persistent waves on Wednesday 🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QXJ7iiMa7T

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2020

Those on the South Island can also expect to get some sun today.

Temperatures up to 23 ° C are expected from Nelson to Invercargill, as well as Christchurch.

However, those in the lower part of the country may need to make the most of today’s weather, as a front is going there – bringing rain and scattered clouds tomorrow. Winds are also expected to pick up.

