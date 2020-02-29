[Weatherly, Clemson cruise to seven-one acquire around South Carolina]

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sam Weatherly and Geoffrey Gilbert blended on a a single-hitter to guide Clemson to a 7-one victory over South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday night time. The Tigers, who took a 1- direct in the collection, enhanced to 8-one, while the Gamecocks dropped to six-three.

Weatherly (2-) attained the get by allowing no hits, no operates and a few walks with 11 strikeouts in 7. innings pitched. Gilbert pitched the closing 2. innings to near out the video game. Gamecock starter Carmen Mlodzinski (one-1) endured the decline, as he yielded 10 hits, six operates and 1 wander with 8 strikeouts in 6. innings pitched.

Adam Hackenberg led off the fourth inning with a double, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer on a 1-two pitch, the first long ball of his occupation. In the fifth inning, Kier Meredith grounded a double and Davis Sharpe hit a towering two-operate homer, his very first of the time. Meredith, who had four hits for the second video game in a row, belted Clemson’s 3rd two-operate homer of the match in the sixth inning, his first of the year, then Bryar Hawkins laced a operate-scoring triple in the seventh inning. Brady Allen led off the ninth inning with a homer, the initial strike for the Gamecocks in the video game.

The series carries on at Segra Park in Columbia on Saturday at three p.m. on ACC Community Added.