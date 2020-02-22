[Weatherly strikes out 14 in Clemson’s two- earn more than Seawolves]

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sam Weatherly totaled 14 strikeouts in six. scoreless innings pitched of two-hit ball to direct Clemson to a 2- victory about Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a one- series guide in the 1st-ever assembly between the two universities, improved to 5-, though the Seawolves fell to one-four.

Weatherly (one-), a junior lefthander from Howell, Mich., attained the earn by supplying up just two singles and one particular walk whilst placing profession highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had 3 strikeouts in three of his 6 innings on the mound. The 14 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger due to the fact Could 31, 1996, when Kris Benson totaled 15 strikeouts in opposition to Miami (Fla.).

Carson Spiers pitched the last .2 innings to document his 3rd save of the yr. Four Tiger pitchers merged for 19 strikeouts in the activity. Stony Brook starter Jared Milch (-one) suffered the decline, as he surrendered seven hits, two operates and no walks with four strikeouts in six. innings pitched.

Mac Starbuck led off the first inning with a hit-by-pitch and scored on a double engage in. The Tigers doubled their guide in the next inning on Sam Hall’s two-out triple that scored Dylan Brewer, who early flared his initially career hit.

The sequence carries on Saturday at three p.m. on ACC Network Further. The very first 500 fans get a free of charge Clemson baseball vehicle magnet.