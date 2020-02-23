[web-optimization-kang-joon-and-park-min-young’s-romance-drama-reveals-intriguing-dynamics-in-character-romance-chart]

With just a person working day still left until finally the premiere, upcoming JTBC drama “I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice” unveiled a character partnership chart!

The drama tells the story of Mok Hae Won (Park Min Younger), a female who receives ill of metropolis everyday living in Seoul, moves back again to her compact village, and reunites with Im Eun Seob (Search engine marketing Kang Joon), a person who owns an impartial bookstore there.

The new image lays out the relationships involving every single of the people in the drama. 1st off, Mok Hae Gained and Im Eun Seob are related with a huge crimson coronary heart. They started off off as classmates, but her memory of the 18-12 months-old Im Eun Seob is vague. Ten years later on, however, she reunites with him, and that’s when their appreciate story starts.

Ji Eun Sil (Yang Hye Ji), Kim Bo Young (Im Se Mi), Lee Jang Woo (Lee Jae Wook), and Oh Youthful Woo (Kim Younger Dae) are Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob’s former classmates. An arrow with a heart is drawn from Lee Jang Woo to Ji Eun Shil mainly because she is his initial enjoy. Lee Jang Woo carries on to be Im Eun Seob’s finest friend, but Kim Bo Young is not lengthier Mok Hae Won’s best close friend.

The chart also reveals a glimpse of the major characters’ spouse and children customers. Search engine optimisation Tae Hwa and Jin Hee Kyung enjoy Mok Hae Won’s mother and father, and Nam Gi Ae and Kang Shin Il play Im Eun Seob’s mother and father. Moon Jung Hee will be Hae Won’s aunt Shim Myung Yeo who made use of to be a bestselling creator. Kim Hwan Hee performs Eun Seob’s younger sister Im Hwi who has a crush on Kim Younger Soo (Kim Dae Gun).

Past but not the very least, there are the e book club associates. The users of the book club that has gatherings at Im Eun Seob’s bookstore are Lee Jang Woo and Im Hwi, as nicely as Lee Tae Hyung (Bae Geun Sang), Kwon Hyun Ji (Chu Ye Jin), Lee Sunlight Hee (Choi Soo Jung), Han Chang Min (Jung Seung Ho), and Lee Youthful Suk (Jung Gil Bok). When Mok Hae Received returns to the town of Buk Hyeon, she will also be a part of the club. They will get ready foods to try to eat together, bake tangerines in a stove, and go through textbooks. This is anything that is envisioned to nourish the emotions of viewers who are fatigued of their life in the city like Mok Hae Won.

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” premieres on February 24 at nine: 30 p.m. KST and will be readily available on Viki.

