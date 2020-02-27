web-optimization-ye-ji-verified-to-star-opposite-kim-soo-hyun-in-new-tvn-romance-drama

It is formal: Website positioning Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun will be starring collectively in the future tvN drama “Psycho But It is Okay” (operating title)!

On February 27, Web optimization Ye Ji’s company Gold Medalist verified that the actress would be starring in “Psycho But It’s Okay” as the female guide.

Described as a “healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” the drama will tell the tale of a local community overall health employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for like and a storybook author who has hardly ever recognized love. Soon after conference a single another, the two gradually get started to heal just about every other’s psychological wounds.

Seo Ye Ji will be actively playing the purpose of Go Moon Youthful, a preferred and very productive children’s reserve author who suffers from delinquent personality dysfunction. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be generating his hugely-expected return to the small display in the part of group health employee Moon Kang Tae, who grew to become the breadwinner of his relatives at an early age soon after shedding his parents.

“Psycho But It is Okay” will be helmed by Park Shin Woo, the director guiding the strike dramas “Encounter” and “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate).”

According to Website positioning Ye Ji’s agency, the drama is scheduled to premiere someday in June of this yr.

Are you psyched to see Kim Soo Hyun and Search engine optimisation Ye Ji star in this new drama? Share your thoughts beneath!

