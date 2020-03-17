Website used to find out about coronavirus by Teenager Jewish

An American teenager is at the helm of a website that is currently accessed by millions of people around the world. It is updated every minute about the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as it spreads.

Since launching in late December, the website, ncov2019.live, has been visited by more than 12 million people.

17-year-old Seattle-area resident Avi Schiffmann uses reliable data from around the world to include it on his website. The website shows the latest real-time statistics on the number of confirmed, severe, fatal and recovered cases, including statistics worldwide and in each country.

The website also serves as the host for an interactive Google map, Twitter channel, precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus, information about the virus, travel tips and preparation for quarantine.

Schiffmann told the Times of Israel in an interview:

I started working on this project at Christmastime when there were less than 1,000 confirmed cases, all in mainland China. It was difficult to get clear, concise and accurate information about what was happening, and I wanted to do something to solve it.

“It would also be a way to help in global health, something that is needed when not all governments are the best or most transparent and it is difficult to obtain information,” added Schiffmann.

According to the Times of Israel, “Schiffmann’s website scraps information from many different sources, including official government organizations (local, national and international) and trusted media outlets.”

Schiffmann further explained the “scraper”, saying: “Everything is automated, so I don’t have to enter anything manually. The web scraper works even when I’m sleeping.”

Schiffmann also said that he receives a great deal of response from those who use the site and that he has been contacted through the media.

“I receive 1,000 messages a day. Some come from people who appreciate my site, others from the media asking for interviews and many doctoral students who have suggestions for information that I could add, “said Schiffmann.

The Times of Israel also said that Schiffmann “plans to take a year or two after high school to cross the world to participate in hackathons, hopes to become a serial entrepreneur. He said that he does not come in for money, but instead. be creative and make an impact. “

“I want to have the skills to do the next big thing, change the world. I’m not interested in imitating anyone else. I want to be the next Grandpa Schiffmann,” she said.

