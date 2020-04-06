Wedding at the time of Covid-19: Jaipur pair tie knot with minimal attendance – jaipur

Marriage due to continuous incarceration across the country throughout the day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) cannot be a big deal.

And, the couple, Monika and Ajay Choudhary, understood the gravity of the situation in which social distancing was the new normal, but still wanted to tie the knot on the scheduled date of April 5 (Sunday) after being given permission by the Jaipur district government late on Saturday in the evening.

“In January, the date of our marriage was set for April 5. We are not sure if we can get married on Sunday because the authorities gave us permission on Saturday night. They also set a prerequisite for a total of eight members, including four from the bride and the bride’s family. , they can only attend the wedding ceremony. Even the priest agreed only on Sunday afternoon, “said Ajay, who works at a car company in Jaipur.

He said his boss came briefly but left before the ceremony began. However, none of his family members were able to attend his marriage, as his parents and other loved ones reside in his hometown of Narhar in Jhunjhunu district amid the lock-up. They had a virtual sense of the event thanks to a video call. “I put a status message about my wedding on my WhatsApp number and asked friends and loved ones to download the Zoom app. About 30 of my friends watched the ceremony digitally,” he said.

However, Monica’s family members, including her parents and siblings, were by her side when she married.

Monika, 28, works as a nurse and is housed in a government dispensary in Ramganj, a district in Jaipur that has been sealed since most Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from there. However, she continued to work at the focal point until Saturday. “I took every precaution because I was working in the middle of the Covid-19 city epicenter. Because of the wedding, I was leaving until April 10,” she said.

The wedding was at Monika’s house in Vidhyadhar Nagar, where he lives with his sister. Her parents and siblings are from Shastri Nagar.

Guests maintained social distance and wore masks during the wedding ceremony.

Monica said sangeet was the only ritual she missed during the ceremony. “We plan to make up for it during the reception, whenever it is held,” she said.

Ajay is disappointed that his parents couldn’t attend the function even though he doesn’t like big fat weddings. “Besides, I failed to buy the opportunity for a new dress and I donned my old curry pajamas. Monica was still dressed for the occasion,” he added.

“We now plan to visit Jhunjhuna to seek Ajay’s blessings from his parents, as and when the lock is lifted,” Monika said.

