Wedding offered directions for the move of Meghan and Harry

Anyone who got up early to see how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot should have known that the fairy tale would not last. That gospel choir was a dead giveaway.

The couple’s decision to give up their duties as senior members of the British royal family and to go out on their own sent shock waves through the world. But there were always signs of disagreement in the family, even at the wedding.

Markle did her best to seamlessly weave her African-American heritage into the traditional royal fabric that Britain has been defining for centuries, but the pieces just didn’t fit.

Markle was certainly right if she wanted to get married. There was nothing wrong with acknowledging her blackness and showing pride in being a biracial American.

She must also have known that it would be a culture shock to many Britons, especially royals who tend to live in a bubble. Yet she did it, which speaks volumes about her strength and determination.

The gospel chorus that “Stand By Me” sang and waved to the rhythm of their soulful voices was too much for many of the arrogant aristocrats in the majestic cathedral. It was clear that Markle was not one of them and never would be.

It was easy to miss this during the live television broadcast, but a look back at the YouTube video shows how ignorant some guests were at the wedding. During most of the song, Prince Charles kept his head buried in the program on his knee. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, flipped openly through hers and occasionally looked up from behind her pink feathered edge with a look of total horror.

Towards the end of the ceremony, including a smashing 14-minute sermon by a black episcopal bishop, some royal princes and other guests stopped trying to pretend they understood or appreciated everything that was going on.

At various points Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall’s mouth hung open, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice giggled, Prince William looked like he was trying not to smile, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip had a stone face and many of the other guests were just stunned.

It is clear that they could not wait until it was over. But those of us who looked from afar were focused on something remarkable.

We were impressed by the obvious worship of Harry and Meghan for each other. Our hearts melted as he looked at her and said, “You look great,” while she joined him on the altar.

Regardless of what the British gossip magazines say, we will never really know what happened that forced Harry and Meghan to essentially divorce the royal family. Most of us in the US had no idea that royals could even resign.

It is hard to understand why someone would give up such a cozy job that meant little more than smiling, waving and holding babies while visiting exotic places such as Fiji, Tonga and Morocco. But something clearly stood in the way.

When you consider the wedding, it seems clear that there would be cultural misunderstandings on the way. For a mixed family to work, some education must take place, but above all there must be openness to learning.

The sensational British tabloids gave the British a lot of material to work with when it came to Markle. It got so bad that even Prince Harry noticed the “racial undertones” of coverage.

The unfairness led 72 women in the British parliament to write a joint letter last year condemning the unfair attacks as “colonial” and “obsolete.”

No one suggests that the royal family did not try to accept Markle. But because of the looks on their faces at the wedding, most probably knew that she could never become a true royal because Britain would not allow it.

Prince Harry probably knew it too. So he swept up his family and went looking for a happier ending to their fairy tale.

