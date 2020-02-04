Wedding rings, natural disasters and Paul Walker’s legacy of charity

Paul Walker was more than an actor who enchanted the audience with his friendly smile and bright blue eyes. The actor was also known for his philanthropic efforts because he loved helping people. Walker was a generous donor who was often known for giving something to random strangers and fans.

One story in particular is when Walker anonymously gave a couple a ring for their engagement. In 2013, Kyle Upham remembered looking for engagement for his then fiancée when the couple met Walker. Walker happened to be in the store with them, but at first the two knew nothing of his status as a star.

Upham told Walker that he had just returned from working in Iraq and couldn’t get a ring from his fiancee before he left, and they were looking for one together. The couple had left the shop without a ring, but were shocked shortly afterwards when one of the sales women chased them into the parking lot.

“One of the ladies came out with a bag and just said,” Here’s your ring, “and I think our two mouths fell. And I think after a few minutes of the grenade shock it finally got in and we thought,” Well “How? Who bought it?” She just smiled at me and said it was better not to say it, “the couple said. It was only after Walker’s sudden death that the couple shared the story.

Paul Walker’s charity was not limited to anonymous gifts

In 2010 Walker founded the Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) foundation. ROWW is an organization of first aiders and various other professionals who help with natural disasters in various areas. Their mission is to help quickly and efficiently so that they can help as many people as possible. The organization was created after Walker traveled to Haiti in January 2010 after the country was hit by a massive earthquake.

Walker organized a support team to help respond to the disaster. During his time in Haiti, the actor recognized the gap between the availability of the necessary resources and the demand for personnel in post-disaster situations and created ROWW to close this gap. Until his death in 2013, Walker worked with his organization in several incidents.

The Fast & Furious star died in a car accident after leaving a ROWW charity event. The foundation organized a fundraiser for the victims of typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda). Walker and his friend Roger Rodas both died in the crash. Since then, the ROWW has been under the supervision of his brother Cody and continues to honor Walker’s legacy by supporting Walker’s vision to help those in need.