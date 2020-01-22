Wednesday 13 works together with Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia for new single Monster

Wednesday 13 has released a text video for their new single Monster.

The song is on the latest album by the band Necrophaze, which arrived via Nuclear Blast in September last year, with the song featuring a guest appearance by Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia.

Band leader Wednesday 13 says: “Monster is the first song from Wednesday 13 recorded with guest vocals. I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist.

“Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the text and some small details, and she came back with what you hear. She has fully accentuated us with her great vocal range and adding a new element that has never been heard on one of our songs. “

Scabbia adds: “This collaboration originated from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song Monster, I immediately visualized his concept and shared it with pleasure.

“What I like about this song is that some people in life get the worst out of us … but demonizing it all and removing the tension through nuts is the best thing you can do.”

The new promotion comes from Wednesday 13 and prepare for a tour with The 69 Eyes, The Nocturnal Affair and The Crowned.

Their first show is scheduled for Friday night (January 24) at Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory. Find a complete list of dates here.

Wednesday 13: Necrophaze

On Wednesday 13, their horror-themed album Necrophaze released in September last year. The new record contains the first single Decompose and Monster with Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil. View Deal