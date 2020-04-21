Wednesday deadline close to paying $ 500 for child stimulus

If you receive social security, disability, or veteran benefits, you do not have enough time to claim a $ 500 stimulus to your eligible children in your home.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday at 12:00 pm. ET is the deadline for these individuals to enroll their children in the non-filer tools on the IRS website. If you file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you do not need to register on the site.

The reason for the additional step is that while the government has your banking information, thanks to their benefits, it’s unclear if any of the children are subject to a stimulus check.

Payments of $ 1,200 to individuals will be sent automatically, but not to the beneficiaries yet. Also, once payment is made, you will not be able to add children using tools other than filers. So you have to wait until next year to receive the cash. [The stimulus payment is officially prepayment of the tax return for 2020.]

People who receive Railroad Retirement and Supplemental Security Income [SSI] need to make the IRS aware of eligible children.

Millions of taxpayers are already undergoing stimulus checks, but not millions, so they’re frustrated by the IRS Get My Payments portal and post a vague message. It is frustrating for many users.

