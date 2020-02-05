Wednesday morning, ballistic missile test scheduled for Vandenberg AFB

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A missile test from Vandenberg Air Base may be visible in parts of County Kern early Wednesday morning.

Vandenberg officials have announced that a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is expected to be launched during a six-hour window between 12:08 p.m. and 6:08 a.m. on February 5.

KCLU Radio In Thousand Oaks, the launch is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m.

After the test, you can see a rocket exhaust trail in the early morning.

Vandenberg officials say, depending on the weather, if you are in central and southern California to look up into the sky between 30 and 50 minutes before sunrise for a “twisted, milky, or otherwise unusual cloud.” This could be the escape route of the missile itself.

The cloud will eventually drift from the Vandenberg Air Force base east-southeast in the western regions of County Kern.