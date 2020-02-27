wednesday’s-high-school-scoreboard-and-highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Cambridge at Everett, 7

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7

Lawrence at Lynn English, 7

Boston Latin at Waltham, 7: 30

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Billerica at Belmont, 7

Gloucester at Latin Academy, 7

Malden Catholic at Beverly, 7

Winchester at Burlington, 7

DIVISION 3 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Monday

Newburyport 67, Dracut 57

North Reading 69, Greater Lawrence 54

FIRST ROUND – Tuesday

Hamilton-Wenham 59, Swampscott 57

Watertown 56, Saugus 45

Weston 63, Shawsheen 43

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Arlington Catholic 62, Minuteman 57

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

North Reading at Amesbury, 7

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Weston at Newburyport, 2

Arlington Catholic at St. Mary’s, 4

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 3

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Mystic Valley at Austin Prep, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Georgetown at Manchester-Essex, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Cristo Rey at KIPP, 5

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Maimonides at Snowden, 2 (MP)

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Catholic Memorial at BC High, 6

Attleboro at Mansfield, 6: 30

Newton North at Needham, 6: 30

Taunton at Brockton, 6: 30

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Bishop Feehan at Randolph, 6: 30

Foxboro at Hingham, 6: 30

Milton at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6: 30

North Quincy at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6: 30

Oliver Ames at Westwood, 6: 30

Somerset Berkley at Whitman-Hanson, 6: 30

Stoughton at Scituate, 6: 30

Tech Boston at New Mission, 6: 30

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Burke 75, Bishop Stang 49

Dedham 69, Cardinal Spellman 43

Fairhaven 63, Norwell 54

Martha’s Vineyard 64, Archbishop Williams 60

Monomoy 49, Old Rochester 39

Norton 57, Sandwich 45

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Fairhaven at Norton, TBA

Monomoy at Burke, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Dedham at Wareham, 4

Martha’s Vineyard at Rockland, 4

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Abington 60, Blue Hills 27

Cape Cod Academy 82, West Bridgewater 61

Cohasset 72, Sturgis West 43

Mashpee 62, Westport 58

Old Colony 72, Atlantis Charter 71

Southeastern 65, Upper Cape 60 (ot)

Sturgis East 51, South Shore Voke 47

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Nantucket at Bishop Connolly, 3

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Algonquin at St. John’s (S), 6: 30

Franklin at Natick, 6: 30

Shrewsbury at Leominster, 6: 30

Wachusett at South, 6: 30

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Hopkinton at Grafton, 6: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Nashoba at Medway, 6: 30

Wayland at Groton-Dunstable, 6: 30

Westboro at Milford, 6: 30

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Greater Lowell at Bartlett, 6: 30

Nipmuc at Sutton, 6: 30

Oakmont at Bellingham, 6: 30

Tyngsboro at Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Millis vs. AMSA, 6: 30 (Marlboro)

Notre Dame (F) at Blackstone Valley, 6: 30

University Park at Bethany Christian, 6: 30

Worcester Tech at Hopedale, 6: 30

PREP SCHOOLS

Beaver Country Day 73, Portsmouth Abbey 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Monday

Andover 51, Arlington 39

FIRST ROUND – Tuesday

Billerica 64, Lexington 52

Cambridge 65, Belmont 52

Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31

Chelmsford 58, Haverhill 36

Woburn 54, North Andover 32

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Masconomet 55, Lynn English 34

Reading 70, Everett 53

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Andover at Central Catholic, 2

Billerica at Woburn, 7

Masconomet at Chelmsford, 7

QUARTERFINAL – TBA

Reading at Cambridge

DIVISION 2 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Monday

Tewksbury 50, Danvers 17

FIRST ROUND – Tuesday

Dracut 60, Burlington 58 (ot)

Newburyport 66, Lynn Classical 36

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

North Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 37

Wilmington 58, Somerville 49

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Tewksbury at Pentucket, 8

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Newburyport at Saugus, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

North Reading at Marblehead, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Dracut at Wilmington, 1

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Whittier at Winthrop, 7

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s, 7

Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick, 7

Watertown at Amesbury, 7

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Snowden at Malden Catholic, 7

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Fenway at Northeast, 7

Mystic Valley at Matignon, 7 (Medford)

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockport at Maimonides, 7: 30 (Brookline)

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Bishop Feehan 58, King Philip 46

Needham 61, Attleboro 45

Newton North 59, Quincy 48

Newton South 58, New Bedford 43

Plymouth North 57, Braintree 35

Walpole 53, Oliver Ames 45

Whitman-Hanson 45, Barnstable 33

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Bishop Feehan at Newton South, 6: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Newton North at Plymouth North, 1

Walpole at Needham, 1

Whitman-Hanson at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Falmouth 63, Somerset Berkley 35

Foxboro 54, Dighton-Rehoboth 27

Hingham 55, O’Bryant 26

Nauset 58, Dartmouth 48

New Mission 40, Westwood 39

Norwood 52, Hanover 46 (ot)

Old Rochester 56, Canton 37

Pembroke 64, Notre Dame 34

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Falmouth at Hingham, 6: 30

Nauset at Norwood, 6: 30

Pembroke at Foxboro, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

New Mission at Old Rochester, 6: 30

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Fontbonne at Rockland, 6: 30

Ursuline at Bourne, 6: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Archbishop Williams at Norwell, 6: 30

Dedham at Middleboro, 6: 30

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

South Shore Voke 78, Randolph 70 (2 ot)

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Nantucket at St. John Paul II, 4

Blue Hills at Carver, 5: 30

Cape Cod Academy at Westport, 6: 30

Monomoy at Cathedral, 6: 30

South Shore Christian Academy at Holbrook, 6: 30

Sturgis East at Old Colony, 6: 30

West Bridgewater at Bristol-Plymouth, 6: 30

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Concord-Carlisle at Holy Name, 6: 30

Framingham at Franklin, 6: 30

Shrewsbury at Natick, 6: 30

Westford Academy at Wachusett, 6: 30

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Groton-Dunstable at Marlboro, 6: 30

Hudson at Medway, 6: 30

Nashoba at St. Peter-Marian, 6: 30

Wayland at Medfield, 7

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Bromfield at Leicester, 6: 30

Millis at Tyngsboro, 6: 30

Sutton at Northbridge, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Lunenburg at Millbury, 6: 30

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

AMSA 56, Monty Tech 52

Blackstone Valley 48, Abby Kelley 18

Notre Dame (T) 31, Parker Charter 29

Quaboag 44, Greater Lowell 28

Tri-County 37, West Boylston 34

Whitinsville Christian 46, Immaculate Heart 32

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Tahanto at Hopedale, 6: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Tri-County at Blackstone Valley, 5

AMSA at Notre Dame, 6: 30

Hopedale/Tahanto vs. Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30

Quaboag at Maynard, 6: 30

PREP SCHOOLS

Beaver Country Day 57, St. Paul’s 49

Thayer 60, BB&N 47

BOYS HOCKEY

SUPER EIGHT TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday at Loring

BC High 3, Burlington 0

St. John’s Prep 2, Xaverian 1

FIRST ROUND – Thursday at Loring

Catholic Memorial vs. Pope Francis, 5: 15

Framingham vs. Arlington, 7: 30

SECOND ROUND – Sunday

BC High vs. Catholic Memorial/Pope Francis winner, TBA

Burlington vs. Catholic Memorial/Pope Francis loser, TBA

St. John’s Prep vs. Arlington/Framingham winner, TBA

Xaverian vs. Arlington/Framingham loser, TBA

DIVISION 1 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Austin Prep 3, Woburn 2

Belmont 3, Andover 2

St. John’s (S) 6, Melrose, 1

St. Mary’s 5, Central Catholic 1

Westford Academy 4, Bishop Fenwick 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Austin Prep vs. Reading, TBA

Belmont vs. St. Mary’s, TBA

St. John’s (S) vs. Shrewsbury, TBA

Westford Academy vs. Waltham, TBA

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Masconomet vs. Boston Latin, 5 (Chelmsford)

Wilmington vs. Triton, 6 (Woburn)

Tewksbury vs. North Andover, 7: 15 (Chelmsford)

Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Gloucester, 8 (Woburn)

DIVISION 3 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newton South, 6 (Woburn)

Swampscott vs. Essex Tech, 6 (Stoneham)

Northeast vs. Latin Academy, 7 (Watertown)

Lowell vs. Somerville, 8 (Stoneham)

Rockport/Manchester Essex vs. Watertown. 8 (Woburn)

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday at Ryan

Hamilton-Wenham/Newton South vs. Cambridge, TBA

Latin Academy/Northeast vs. Shawsheen, TBA

Somerville/Lowell vs. Bedford, TBA

QUARTERFINAL – Monday at Stoneham

Essex Tech/Swampscott vs. Watertown/Rockport-Manchester Essex, TBA

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Archbishop Williams 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1

Natick 4, Milton 2

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Duxbury vs. Mansfield, 4 (Gallo)

King Philip vs. Franklin, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Marshfield vs. Wellesley, 6 (Gallo)

Braintree vs. Walpole, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Barnstable vs. Falmouth, 8 (Gallo)

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Barnstable/Falmouth vs. Hingham, TBA

Archbishop Williams vs. Marshfield/Wellesley, TBA

Duxbury/Mansfield vs. Braintree/Walpole, TBA

Natick vs. King Philip/Franklin, TBA

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Tuesday

Medfield 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 0

Medway 7, Apponequet/Bishop Connolly 0

Westwood 3, Norwood 2 (2 ot)

Whitman-Hanson 8, Wareham/Carver 2

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Bishop Feehan 3, Plymouth North 2 (ot)

Brookline 7, Dedham 3

Canton 4, Taunton 0

Scituate 7, Southeastern/West Bridgewater 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Canton vs. Medfield, 2 (Canton)

Scituate vs. Whitman-Hanson, 3 (Gallo)

Bishop Feehan vs. Brookline, 5 (Gallo)

Westwood vs. Medway, 5 (Loring)

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

St. John Paul II vs. Greater New Bedford, 5: 20 (Rockland)

Norwell vs. Blue Hills, 7: 40 (Rockland)

FIRST ROUND – Friday

Nantucket vs. Bishop Stang, 4 (Gallo)

Foxboro vs. Abington, 5 (Canton Ice House)

Silver Lake vs. Hopkinton, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Somerset Berkley vs. Martha’s Vineyard, 6 (Gallo)

Hanover vs. North Quincy, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Dartmouth vs. Rockland, 8 (Gallo)

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Dartmouth/Rockland vs. Somerset Berkley/Martha’s Vineyard

Hanover/North Quincy vs. Norwell/Blue Hills

Hopkinton/Silver Lake vs. Nantucket/Bishop Stang

St. John Paul/GNB Voke vs. Foxboro/Abington

GIRLS HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday

Reading 3, Wayland/Weston 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday

Braintree 4, Westford Academy 1

Duxbury 2, Masconomet 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Wednesday

Andover 2, Barnstable 0

Arlington 3, Medway/Ashland 2

Austin Prep 3, Franklin 0

Belmont 4, Winthrop 2

Boston Latin 5, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 4

Hingham 5, HPNA 4 (ot)

Methuen/Tewksbury 2, Longmeadow 1 (ot)

Needham 2, St. Peter-Marian 1 (ot)

Peabody/Lynnfield 4, Plymouth 0

St. Mary’s 6, Lexington 1

Shrewsbury 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1

Woburn 4, Cape Cod 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Thursday

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Waltham, 6

IRST ROUND – Saturday

Boston Latin vs. Peabody/Lynnfield, 3 (Ryan)

Hingham vs. Duxbury, 7: 10 (Stoneham)

Braintree vs. Reading, 7: 30 (Ryan)

Austin Prep vs. Andover, TBA

Woburn vs. Methuen/Tewksbury, TBA

FIRST ROUND – Monday

Arlington vs. Needham, TBA

Belmont vs. Waltham/Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake, TBA

Shrewsbury vs. St. Mary’s, (Ryan) TBA

DIVISION 2

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday

Dedham 6, Pembroke 1

Medfield/Norton 5, Bishop Stang 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday

Burlington 5, Cohasset/Hanover 4 (ot)

Natick 13, Leominster 0

Norwood 2, Wakefield 1 (2 ot)

Winchester 5, Bishop Fenwick 2

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Wednesday

Falmouth 3, Wilmington 1

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Dedham, 11 (Gallo)

Ursuline vs. Winchester, 11: 40 (Canton)

Wellesley vs. Medfield/Norton, 12 (Canton)

Westwood vs. Algonquin/Hudson, 1: 30 (Ryan)

Norwell vs. Burlington, 5: 20 (Canton)

Canton vs. Norwood, 6 (Canton)

FIRST ROUND – Sunday

Sandwich vs. Falmouth, 11 (Gallo)

Notre Dame vs. Natick, 11: 25 (Canton)

ROUNDUP

Boys Basketball

Ramon Santos poured in 23 points to lead No. 9 Martha’s Vineyard (12-9) to a 64-60 win over No. 8 Archbishop Williams in a Div. 3 South first-round contest.

A scorching 29 points from Liam Cunnie and an extra 11 points from Thomas Chenette paved the way for fifth-seeded Cohasset (16-5) to rout No. 12 Sturgis West, 72-43, in the Div. 4 South first round. … Cam Curney had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 Abington (18-5) defeated No. 13 Blue Hills, 60-27. … Kendall Rose scored 22 points to lead No. 15 Mashpee (12-11) to a 62-58 win over No. 2 Westport.

Cam Garber tallied 14 points for No. 9 Arlington Catholic (13-8) as part of a 62-57 Div. 3 North first-round win against No. 8 Minuteman.

In the Eastern Independent League, Steven Ward notched 22 points and 11 rebounds to lift Beaver Country Day (14-8) over Portsmouth Abbey, 73-45.

Girls Basketball

No. 5 Falmouth (19-4) got 26 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists from Ariana Silvia in a 63-35 win over No. 12 Somerset Berkley in Div. 2 South. … Katie Galligan’s 23 points powered No. 7 Pembroke to a 64-35 win over No. 10 Notre Dame, while Sophie Considine added 14 points in the victory.

Amaris Millis poured in 33 points for No. 4 Newton South (16-5) in a 57-43 victory over No. 13 New Bedford in Div. 1 South. … Abigail Wright and Michaela O’Neill had 19 points apiece as No. 6 Newton North (15-6) defeated No. 11 Quincy, 59-48. … Senior Sydney Scales piled up 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, boosting No. 10 Walpole (14-7) to a 53-45 win over No. 7 Oliver Ames.

Jackie Malley scored 23 points as No. 13 Reading (12-9) ousted fourth-seeded Everett, 70-53, in a Div. 1 North first-round tilt.

Jenna Tavanese scored 24 points and teammate Kylie Ducharme added 23 as No. 4 Wilmington (16-5) defeated No. 13 Somerville, 58-49, in a Div. 2 North first-round contest.

Boys Hockey

Grayson Badger scored four times and added two assists to lead No. 7 Brookline (14-7-1) to a 7-3 win over No. 10 Dedham in a Div. 2 South first round contest. … Brendan Boyle registered a hat trick to lead No. 12 Scituate (13-7-1) to a 7-3 win over No. 5 Southeastern/West Bridgewater. … Seth Dunphy’s goal in overtime propelled No. 15 Bishop Feehan (11-8-2) to a 3-2 upset over No. 2 Plymouth North, capping off a two-goal outing from Jason Sullivan in regulation.

Kyle Wizst, Sean Milanette, Ryan McCarthy and Matt Cielake all scored to give No. 10 Westford Academy (11-8-2) a 4-3 win over No. 7 Bishop Fenwick in a Div. 1 North first-round contest. . . . Five different Spartans found the net for No. 5 St. Mary’s (13-7-2), which scored three times in the final 5: 30 to pull away from No. 12 Central Catholic

Conor Kelly and Jake LaMonica had goals as No. 14 Archbishop Williams (9-8-4) rallied past No. 3 Bridgewater-Raynham, 2-1, in the Div. 1 South first round

Girls Hockey

Piper Jordan scored through traffic 1: 54 into overtime to give No. 32 Hingham (10-11) the 5-4 upset over No. 1 HPNA (18-1-2). Kathryn Karo had two goals for the Harborwomen, while Hannah Keating and Eliana Kane each had a pair for HPNA. … Jessica Driscoll kept the title defense of the Division 1 state champs alive, scoring in overtime to lift No. 13 Methuen/Tewksbury (11-4-6) past No. 20 Longmeadow in a 2-1 preliminary round win … Grace Kelley tied the game with 1: 15 remaining in regulation and Maddie Ledbury won it in overtime for No. 11 Needham (15-5-2) in a 2-1 triumph over No. 22 St. Peter-Marian . . Emma O’Donovan registered a hat trick, including the game-winner with 2: 12 to play, as No. 7 Belmont (14-3-4) downed No. 26 Winthrop, 4-2 … Lucia DiGirolamo scored twice as No. 4 Woburn (16-2-2) defeated No. 29 Cape Cod, 4-0. … Sammie Mirasolo had a hat trick, while Jeny Collins turned aside all 25 shots as No. 9 Peabody/Lynnfield (15-5-1) defeated No. 24 Plymouth, 4-0 … Emma Kelly factored in all five goals for No. 8 Boston Latin (14-3-4) in a 5-4 win over No. 25 Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro

Makayla Doherty, Madeliine Krepelka and Lauren Murphy scored as No. 6 Arlington (14-2-5) defeated No. 27 Medway/Ashland, 3-2.

Boys Tennis

Somerset Berkley boys tennis coach Doug Chapman was named the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) National High School Coach of the Year. Chapman has been a tennis coach at the high school and college level for the past 42 years.

Chapman is a two-time New England High School Coach of the Year and twice has been one of 10 coaches selected to the USTA High School No-Cut Coaches All-Star Team. He has won 594 games in his tenure at Somerset Berkley, qualifying for the postseason 35 times.

He was inducted into the Somerset Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, as have his 1983 and 1984 teams, which combined to win 48 consecutive matches and 76-of-77 overall.

Chapman played on Somerset High school’s first varsity tennis teams and was a Captain and All-Star. While a student at Boston University, he switched from playing to coaching, being named head coach at the age of 19.