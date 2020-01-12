Weed companies still have 2 locations in Chicago in sight

Loading...

Two more addresses have emerged as potential locations of independent recreational marijuana pharmacies in Chicago in River North and the West Loop – neighborhoods that are highly sought after by pot companies.

Nature’s Care Company seeks approval for a pharmacy in 810 W. Randolph St. – the former site of the butchery Olympia Meats in the West Loop – at the depot of the zoning last week.

Meanwhile, PharmaCann wants to build 444 N. LaSalle St. in River North. The building used to be the English bar and restaurant.

Last week, the Sun Times reported that six marijuana companies had already submitted a total of 20 locations because they were looking for locations for a total of 13 pharmacies.

Not all locations will end with pot shops, because some companies are looking for locations close enough to each other so that approval from one would exclude the other – city rules prohibit pot pharmacies from being less than 1,500 meters apart.

For example, the request to open at 810 W. Randolph St. is across the street from a request to open earlier at 807 W. Randolph St ..

Other companies submitted applications to more locations than they were allowed to open, apparently in the event that locations are rejected or not panned.

The companies will still have to hold community meetings at the locations before going to the Chicago Zoning Board for approval.

None of the companies responded to requests for comments on Friday.

One of the locations previously sought by Windy City Cannabis was at 923 W. Weed St. in Lincoln Park.