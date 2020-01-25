2020 could be a huge year for marijuana legalization as laws may change in up to 18 countries.

My 420 tours / Creative Commons

The pace at which states legalize marijuana has been slow and steady. You could even call it easy if you want to walk a metaphorically rich avenue. But that is a thing of the past, and all signs point to 2020, when numerous states are legalizing weeds. You could even call it a shock crop of marijuana legalization.

At least this is a possible scenario. At Vox, German Lopez explored the current state of legalization of marijuana and found plenty of evidence that weed handling could change massively across the country this year.

This year started with an important milestone: The legalization of cabbage herb by Illinois came into force at the beginning of 2020. But this is just the beginning. Lopez writes that “at least 18 states are ready to relax their marijuana laws this year only.”

The best known countries where the laws could change? Populous states like New York and New Jersey, both of which have laid the foundation for legalization in recent years.

In a recent discussion on New York’s prospects for legalization in The New York TimesJesse McKinley, head of the Albanian office, noted that one of the persistent issues related to legal weeds in the Empire State is how to deal with the tax revenue it generates. McKinley calls the assembly member, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, one of the most important legislators in this debate:

She wants guarantees that when the lawmakers legalize marijuana, significant revenue will go to communities of colors, not just general funds or waste.

As far as New Jersey is concerned, residents of the state are expected to vote on a legal marijuana election. Governor Phil Murphy was elected to legalize marijuana as part of his campaign, but efforts to enact legislation have never been fully integrated. But as Amanda Hoover writes for NJ.com, turnout is not without complications.

The election question has made those who support and reject legalization suspicious; Proponents fear that the brevity of a voting issue will not include issues such as social justice and revenue in depth, while opponents feel that legislators are transferring their duty to the public after unsuccessfully trying to pass a law and instead to transfer responsibility to citizens.

One of the concerns raised by New Jersey lawmakers is what impact legal weeds could have on drivers. It is more difficult to find out whether a driver is tall or not to find out whether he is drunk. The search for a marijuana equivalent to the breathalyzer continues, although the technology could be implemented later this year.

It’s also about the gap between federal and state law. Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, although the momentum of states to legalize it could cause changes in this department.

As Lopez writes for Vox, a significant percentage of the population is in favor of legalizing marijuana. If this momentum continues, 2020 could be a turning point for marijuana in America.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Vox