‘Weeds’ Has Just Been Included To Stan In Time For Easter Weekend

Just bloody just take the phrase ‘bored’ out of your vocabulary ‘coz Stan’s placing you up with some primo viewing solutions.

The area streaming big just dropped each individual single episode of iconic noughties sequence Weed.

The darkish comedy-drama sequence follows Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a widowed mother of two boys Silas (Hunter Parrish) and Shane (Alexander Gould), starts offering pot to make finishes meet.

Weeds aired from from August, 2005 to September, 2012 and experienced a mad cult subsequent.

For a list of all the other exhibits and flicks coming to Stan soon, test out our video round-up under:

The news follows Stan’s announcement that 4-time Oscar® successful black-comedy thriller flick Parasite will be obtainable to stream in 4K from Easter Saturday, 11 April, months forward of its intended streaming release.

Nick Forward, Chief Content Officer at Stan, mentioned of the multiple Academy Award-profitable flick: “Just two months just after its historic Most effective Photograph Oscar gain, Stan is delighted to be producing this acclaimed masterpiece from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho available early to all Stan subscribers this Easter.”

Catch the trailer under:

Parasite will be available to stream on Stan from Easter Saturday, 11 April.

And that is not all!

Stan‘s also dropping each and every episode of the second time of their authentic Logie Award-successful series Bloom.

Phoebe Tonkin, Bryan Brown and Jacki Weaver return for a different time of thriller and magic.

Have a read of my job interview with countrywide treasure Phoebe Tonkin to see what to expect from the hotly predicted 2nd season.

Bloom will be launched in its entirety on April 9.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=RjrB-zU3e2E