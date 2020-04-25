Weekend hot topic, part 1: Most popular video games in 2020

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – at least now you have time to defeat him (photo: Ubisoft)

GameCentral readers reveal what games they played the most this year, from Animal Crossing to Nioh.

The hot topic this week was suggested by the reader Iceman, who asked which game you have the most hours of and why? Does this have anything to do with blocking the coronavirus, would you still play it?

Unsurprisingly, the blockade had many responses because many people either played their favorite games or finally switched to one that they had never had time for. Although there were also many mentions of games as websites such as Apex Legends and Overwatch.

Fall of time

This year I usually played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 130 hours. I think I’m on my way to unlock Platinum Trophy in about 20 hours. Last week I didn’t have a job “on vacation” and I almost always played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, because our current vacation plans of course failed. It’s actually the perfect time to go down and I would recommend it to anyone who is in a fury.

Although I like this type of game, it is definitely not a game I play regularly. Given their size and similarity, one Ubisoft game each year is more than enough. In this generation, I only played Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, the first Watch Dogs and Far Cry 4, and all of them were much smaller.

For me, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is definitely the best 8/10 game I’ve ever played. It’s incredibly polished, Kassandra is brilliant and the mechanics are great. These factors, combined with the huge size, allow for trouble-free gameplay for a long time. However, it does not offer anything that could bring it to the highest class of games, it is simply too safe.

PazJohnMitch

Daily game

It’s a three-way breakdown between Apex Legends, The Outer Worlds and the free computer game The Walking Zombie 2. I play Apex Legends almost every night for at least an hour or how long it takes to reach a daily goal or longer if there is an event (which is now) . Then I go to The Outer Worlds, still on Xbox, or switch to the computer to play The Walking Zombie 2. If no one heard about it, I would describe it as a very budget game in the style of Fallout, but with more shooters.

A special distinction can be found in Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 4. I’m slowly connecting to try to get through it. Most people probably ended it long ago, but the iconic parts seem to last forever. Complete the mission, then use drugs and either drink drugs or hear endless speech about human bad fortune and so on. Zzzzz. In addition, Age Of Empires 3 sucked out a few hours this year. I noticed that I bought it on Steam and played through it and two add-ons.

Fallout 76 is also possible. I bought it very cheaply and enjoyed it even though it can be frustrating and slow.

The overall winner is probably Apex Legends because it is played every day. Sometimes I only play three games on it and then I just watch YouTube or Twitch. But more than likely that I’ve spent the most time of all my games, it’s a perfect leap for a quick blast, then off and relaxing.

Bobwallett

From the cabinet

This year, I made a joint effort to remove several titles from the backlog, one of them is Civilization 6. Call me a loser for the tones of Dean Sean Bean in the disclosure trailer. I was addicted to buying it at the time of release, but I found myself a little overwhelmed at first with the changes from the previous game and began to accumulate a layer of virtual dust in my Steam broom cabinet. This year I was finally going to go through my “epic campaign” and win the space race.

I am proud to admit that the Germans kicked my ass, winning the charm offensive during my first campaign. Next time, yes, those pesky Aztecs conquered world domination. I am now moving into my third game, adapting my tactics, besieging an old enemy and developing technology to ensure that my robots and satellite network are fully functional in the Victorian era to release the English empire into space.

komfortowoadv (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)

Glutton for punishment

In my attempt to return to the games I’ve played before and get trophies as far as possible (I don’t play online, so I can’t 100% anything). I played Deus Ex: Human Revolution twice this year, managing Platinum for both regular and directorial editing!

This feat was that I played at the most difficult level, did not trigger alarms and did not kill anyone (except bosses!), Which is not my typical style of play, so I enjoyed the challenge. It was before the blockade, but now I have moved to the Tomb Raider HD trilogy, which involves completing time trials, which is another challenge for me – especially all the terrible traps on the anniversary! I think I have become a glutton for punishment this year!

LastYearsModel

I hate playing

Probably the game I most often played and which I bought shortly after its premiere is Overwatch. It’s easy to fire for 30 minutes every day and to be honest, you’ve never stopped playing.

At the very beginning of the pandemic, I managed to get a used copy of Days Gone, which had been on my list of games for a long time. I thought it would be good to spend some time, but I’m sorry to say I hate it. But not as much as I hate not ending the game. So now I spend my time cursing my way through terrible tasks, while the main character simultaneously curses his own way in the game, accusing everyone of murderous thugs. Although he attacks and kills people for absolutely no reason.

I have no idea what’s really going on in this story, but on the other hand I’m pretty sure that the monkeys who wrote it didn’t do it either. I just follow the map to places where the game makes me go. Kill some people / zombies. Then repeat. Even more annoying is that your motorcycle can only cover about two miles on a full gas tank. Such a terrible game! But I hate to finish it.

chris

Lock game

I’m not sure if it would technically be true if I added up all the hours because it came out just a few weeks ago, but the game I will forever associate with the block is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I didn’t really plan to get it, but then all the reviews were great and everyone was talking about it … including my girlfriend.

Because we both got stuck at home, playing it became an obsession and I can’t believe I’m excited about a new flower color or other type of fish. I am very impressed that I was able to inspire such emotions and it is such a mild, relaxing game that I think it really helped to keep stress levels low through all this.

watson

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Calmly

This year I had to spend over 300 hours on Nioh. I can proudly pride myself on having packed the Platinum Trophy into the original game and started a new game with difficulty Way of the Strong.

Right now I’m trying to put Nioh away, but I’m coming back. It’s hard to say what’s so convincing about Nioh. Maybe it’s all the options on the menu to build your character and then test this character for various challenges in the game. So far I’ve played as a katana samurai, mage Onmyo, and my current favorite is the ninjitsu master of the Iga clan.

The skill system has been criticized for confusion. It seems to me that this is one of the best areas of the game and is on par with From games. There is so much to discover and improve your character. After so many hours I’m just beginning to realize the sense of blacksmiths. I really enjoyed my time in the land of Nioh and the whole game. I doubt I will be able to finish the abyss or move on to the final challenge of Dear Nioh. Right now, I only have my goal on Way of the Strong.

My compulsion Nioh has nothing to do with blocking. I still worked as a nurse, so I didn’t have the luxury of time. However, I have now succumbed to Covid 19, so I need to rest and relax. I am waiting for the delivery of a 4K TV and I am considering my next challenge. Monster Hunter is on sale, but only for six consecutive days. I don’t know if GC thinks it would be a good choice for isolation. There is always difficulty with the legend of XCOM 2. I also took up the challenge of winning the Civilization game, which I still miss.

So many great games to play in these weird times. Take care of everyone and enjoy the extra time of the game.

Tiddleydwarf

GC: Take care of yourself and thank you for your effort. We hope you will regain health soon. (And yes, Monster Hunter is a great game for someone who has time on their hands – assuming you are happy playing it in multiplayer, because the game itself is not very fun).

