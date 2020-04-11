Weekend hot topic, part 1: The best retro games that can be played during a blockade

Super Metroid – the best 16-bit game (photo: Nintendo)

GameCentral readers suggest the best oldschool games for self-isolation, from elite to psychonauts.

A question for a hot topic this week was suggested by reader Tenhunter, who asked for suggestions on older games that a modern player would still enjoy. What games have aged well and which, even if they are considered classics, are not?

We’ve received many different suggestions, from many game periods, from Resident Evil 4 and Super Metroid. Although many people very carefully chose the games from the earliest era of 3D games.

A perfect suggestion

For me, the obvious choice here is Super Metroid. It’s a classic cast iron and I’ve never heard anyone say anything negative, to the point that almost everyone seems to think it’s perfect. And this is not a word that is often accustomed to video games. Especially those who are 26 years old.

But in addition to being a great game, it’s also a historically important game that I think would interest a lot of people at this level. I see that many people often get confused with the term Metroidvania because neither Metroid nor Castlevania are significant franchises anymore. But here you can get to know the best entry from the Metroid series and fully understand what this is all about.

You also get an emergency course at the absolute pinnacle of 16-bit gaming technology because Super Metroid appeared at the end of SNES’s life, less than a year before the launch of PlayStation 1 in Japan. Literally, there has never been anything better than this. And no Donkey Kong Country matters, because it’s all style and no substance, unlike the perfect Super Metroid.

Kilton

Leon vs. lara

It must be Resident Evil 4. It’s a master tempo class I still play regularly. Rigid controls can frustrate the new player, but hold on to it, let your brain adjust and feel like thrilling driving!

I also often go back to the first Devil May Cry and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Game Boy Advance – it’s like spending time with old friends!

Just before the blockade, I started to re-play the Tomb Raider HD trilogy on PlayStation 3 (which includes the legend and anniversary of PlayStation 2) and although I’m glad they aren’t aging that well, especially Legend. The constant chat of “Team Lara” is now very annoying (weak compared to perfect banter in Uncharted), and the motorcycle bits still have a somewhat strange option to control holding the X button to accelerate (which actually hurts my thumb!) Instead of using the trigger!

Anniversary is better, but boy is hard with all the bad traps that threaten to chop or smash Lara to pieces! I also have the Splinter Cell HD Trilogy (I just finished the first two on PlayStation 2), so check them out somewhere!

LastYearsModel

Pre-Skater

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 on PlayStation 1. Great game, great music (if you like pre-pop punk). Hard to get, hard to master. It also works on PlayStation 2, so you don’t have to pay extra if you own it. It still controls well and doesn’t look like poop on a large HD TV.

Really, any Tony Hawk Pro Skater game would do, but later games had a big mistake and the quality of the music began to drop after the third game. Or a sub-out for one of the BMX games, Matt Hoffman Pro BMX or Dave Mira Freestyle BMX if you are not ice skating.

Or if you fancy music, Music 2000 on PlayStation 1. Of course, I’m as inspired / talented as one of those pre-released boys bands, but if you want inexpensive music production software, try Music 2000 and see what you can find out. It also works on PlayStation 2 with a PlayStation 1 memory card for saving.

Bobwallett

Another preparation

Interesting question, because you have to consider a few different things besides the quality of the game. I think that my choice will be Psychoauciers. The controls are a bit clumsy, but they were also then. But otherwise it is a third-person platform game that should still be quite accessible to modern games, but at the moment she doesn’t like anything else.

The story is the best, but the variety of levels is also really good, with lots of different styles that combine puzzle, action, platformer and everything in between. It’s also very funny, which is very few games. In addition, you get a bonus for readiness to continue, which, even before the coronavirus, was to be available later this year.

It seems to be quite easily available in any format except Switch, so it’s fairly easy to pick up and definitely worth the £ 9 for which it goes. One of those games that was ignored for the first time, but is now rightly considered a classic.

Cornish

An elite veteran

I’ve been thinking about it all week and I think Elite will be my choice. There are many clones created by fans and such, so it’s easy to get them, and considering that now ** checks notes ** 36 years old, it’s still a lot of fun. I played Amiga for the first time, so from that moment it was technically retro. It looked old-fashioned next to many other games, but I still enjoyed it and played for at least several dozen hours.

It’s basically an open world game where you play the way you want. And because there is very little history you create, imagining what character you are and why you do what you do (pirating other innocent ships if you are me).

There have been many such games since, including the modern sequel, but it turned out to be too complicated and boring. The original had a funny sense of humor, and it is missing in Elite: Dangerous, which seems to take it all too seriously.

Peddler

More than disappointed

One of my favorite retro games is Beyond Good & Evil. This is not really a clone, but one of my favorite Zelda style games. I was really excited to finally see the sequel … until it turned out to have nothing to do with the original. And he had the weirdest potty trailer I’ve ever seen.

I can’t imagine that they could put fans of the original and those who didn’t know what it was. And now it probably doesn’t work out, or at least I haven’t seen anything new for at least a year.

watson

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Discovering the classics

At the moment in Final Fantasy 7 my answer will be Chrono Trigger. He is very well known to role-playing fans, but especially in Great Britain, where he was never released when he appeared, he is not as well known as he should have been. But for me he is definitely the best Japanese player in history and many miles before any Final Fantasy game.

It improved the content many years earlier, there are no random battles, it requires very little sanding of levels and it is not a 100-hour adventure full of fillings and collecting crystals. He has his story to tell and does it, and although the plot is a bit complicated, the characters are very strong and unforgettable and help you feel like a real story, not just a handful of action figurines with a story from the past.

It’s available on DS, PC and smartphones, so it’s easy to pick up now. I would advise anyone who would like to spend some time during the blockade and learn about one of the real classics of Japanese role-playing. A game that had a huge impact but was never as famous as it should be.

Maintenance

