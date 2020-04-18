Weekend hot topic, part 1: What should be the next remake of a big game?

Dead Space – would you like a conversion? (photo: EA)

GameCentral readers list other retro games in which they would like to see a remake, such as Final Fantasy 7 and Resident Evil.

A question on a hot topic this week was suggested by the reader Cranston, who asked what would you change in history and graphics and what elements would be exactly the same as before?

There were many different suggestions, even if most are from the PS1 era and the earliest days of 3D graphics. Although Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 6 were among the other popular choices.

Terrifying alterations

It is easy for me. This must be a remake of Dead Space. Or Dead Space 2. Each of them and I will be happy. I would even be happy with the trilogy remaster. I just want to revive this IP somehow. I would not refuse Dead Space 4, but I feel that they would first choose the remake or remaster route to see how well the series is still being picked up before they pump the full budget into the new chapter in the series.

I would love to see the Silent Hill remake. Once again, we tried in this series with a large dose of negativity around Konami and Kojima. But we’ve received the latest news about two possible new games, so it’s a positive sign. Even if Konami deny any rumors.

Jack_the_Ripper9 (PSN ID) / SW-0135-3615-5328

GC: Konami denied this, but rumors about the remake are still strong.

Leave the cheese

An interesting hot topic about which I have mixed feelings. I am currently recreating the anniversary of Tomb Raider, which, apart from a few changes, is quite faithful to the original game, while improving it. Lara is much more efficient than on PlayStation 1, and the environments and puzzles are larger and more complex. They also developed a story related to Legend and Underworld. It seems to me that the Tomb Raider trilogy has benefited greatly from having Lara’s “daddy” on board.

From my favorite games, the original Devil May Cry game comes to mind to rewrite it, because although it is so amazing, the fight is not as varied and deep as in later games. But until they bring Hideki Kamiya back, I would be very worried about how it goes because I think Dante has become much less likeable as the series continues.

And of course we have my favorite game of all time: Resident Evil 4. Rumors that the remake of this classic is already underway do not excite me at all. As Calcula said in the inbox this week, I think they could “take out all the cheese” and lose its charm. For me, Resident Evil 4 is a one-time game, lightning in a bottle, and I think it would be almost impossible to recover this magic.

I think time will show, but I love this game. I can only see an attempt to redo it, which is not in line with the original Spanish holidays of Leon from hell!

LastYearsModel

Time

This is not a bold choice and I will definitely not be the only one to choose it, but in the spirit of Ockham’s razor I just have to present the game Zelda: Ocarina Of Time as the game that I would most like to rewrite. It’s not just my favorite game of all time, it’s my favorite game of all time. No book, song or precious childhood memory can even fit into what I felt when I first launched it on my N64.

Completing it dozens of times, the opportunity to re-experience it 23 years later through a remaster would be exciting. Graphic design has always been excellent, so imagine that you are modifying visualizations using today’s technology.

It would also be a fantastic companion of Breath Of The Wild games, offering a modern approach to the old school of Zelda, while Breath Of The Wild goes in its open world. Will it happen Well, after all, as Nintendo’s love is supposedly showing Mario on the 35th anniversary, let’s not forget that next year Zelda turns 35 …

Soon

Reach for the sky

One of the games that I liked very much and would like to see in the remake is Skies Of Arcadia. One of my favorite games in Dreamcast, I loved having my own island and a ship to fly on. He had several random battles then, but it can be easily repaired.

Another game, Racing Destruction Set I love being able to change the gravity drop, oil leaks and apply ice to the corners. I have tried several similar modern versions, but none of them have the same impression. Wreckfest was probably the closest when it comes to racing.

Pearcety72 (PSN ID)

Needs and hopes

I assume that we do not count the crisis of Dino and Onimusha, because they are too obvious, although I sincerely doubt that we will get the Dino crisis. The remaster proved that Capcom remembers Onimusha and is interested in him, but they have not cared for Dino’s crisis for almost two decades. They won’t even put Regina in Marvel Vs. Capcom!

Part of me would like to see an attempt to transform a 2D game like Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night into 3D, but it would be very difficult and I really don’t know what programmer would be ready for Konami to work for.

The best option would probably be Soul Reaver because it was a great game in its time, but it didn’t get old well. However, it had a really good story and deserves to be experienced by modern players. I think that should really be a rework. No one today will play the original Resident Evil 2 game and will not have fun, so the remake really needs it there.

zebra

Second hope

I would love to get the original Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake! I think this game is long overdue. It has one of the best stories not only in games, but, in my opinion, in all Star Wars and should be introduced to this generation so that younger players who may never have played it could experience it!

I think I would keep this story almost exactly the same, but I can imagine how great all planets would look with current or next generation graphics! I would definitely change the combat system because it is a bit archaic and I know of friends who would never play it because of the combat system.

I would make it more action-oriented, but it’s still an RPG game where you can improve your skills and attributes. I think the action would be a bit of a cross between Mass Effect 2 and Jedi: Fallen Order. Yes, give me Carth as a playable companion with Mass Effect shooting mechanics!

Anyway, I keep my fingers crossed to make this one a reality!

Luke

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Three good choices

It will be boring but one game, I hope the conversion is Final Fantasy 6 because I never played there because I didn’t have SNES and as Final Fantasy 7 it was my first Japanese RPG that I first played in 2000 on PS1 .

The reason I say it is boring is that the final Fantasy 7 conversion has not yet been completed and I am asking for another Final Fantasy conversion, and not because they are boring – not at all. I have Final Fantasy 6 on PlayStation 3 downloaded from the PSN store. I started several times from the beginning and did not go far because for me the game has aged very much, although I did not play at that time – although I played Mega Drive and several SNES games on familiar consoles.

At some point I will try it again and try to play on and finish it, because I heard that the story is good and that some people consider it the best Final Fantasy. Another game I’d like to rewrite is the Saga Panzer Dragoon, which I played for the first time and finished it in 2007. I liked this game very much, it cost me a lot at the time, and now it’s worth it even more, following the prices on eBay.

It would be fun to play with some updated visual effects and 5.1 sound. It’s still a good game, but when I played it in 2007, the cutscenes were good, but they would now look much better in full screen because I think the cutscenes window was much smaller than it is today.

My third choice for conversion will be Snatcher because you can only download the English language version on Sega Mega CD and, like Panzer Dragoon Saga, for huge prices on eBay. I was disappointed that PC Engine only had the option in Japanese, now I know it has never been released for PC Engine in English, but if I don’t learn Japanese or pay 350 GBP for the Sega CD version, I won’t be able to play it.

I originally got the PAL PAL version of the Panzer Dragoon for around 100 pounds in 2005. I think creating a good remake opens the game for new players and players who originally played it, for example Final Fantasy 7, 20 years ago. I wasn’t sure if I would get a remake of Final Fantasy 7, but

after all good reviews on this subject, including GameCentral, I will get it at some point.

Andrew J.

