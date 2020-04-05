Weekend hot topic, part 2: What will be the next big Switch games?

Splatoon 2 – how will Nintendo follow this? (photo: Nintendo)

GameCentral readers are trying to find out why Nintendo is so secretive now and what their next big games might be.

The hot topic this week was suggested by reader Onibee, who asks what you think, and I hope that the next Nintendo games will be on Switch – given that nothing is currently planned.

Most people were understandably amazed, but the most popular guesses were simply that they had nothing new or planned to reveal some new secret project. But many have also pointed out how strange it is that they have not announced any smaller titles, especially the new Mario Golf or similar.

new era

I really hope that Nintendo is preparing a new series at the end of this year, maybe more than one. They were so successful at Splatoon and to a lesser extent ARMS that I hoped it would mean a new era for many new games, but it never happened.

Not because I can complain about the quality of their current production, but I hope that they continue all these “best-ever” continuations, adding new things as well.

Ironically, the best guess is probably Splatoon 3 and ARMS 2 (given that it is in Smash Bros.), which I am completely fine with, but I would prefer a new one. Always new

Franky

A year of nothing

If there is one thing that GC has always taught us, then never try to anticipate Nintendo, but just understanding them is hard enough and I really have no idea what they are playing now. I’m not sure if some people will assume that it all has to do with coronavirus, but before it all goes well.

I assume that the original idea was that Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 will come out this Christmas, and now there are doubts and they are not sure what to do, they do not want to promise something that will not happen.

Although that doesn’t explain why they had absolutely nothing else. I think the only two releases are the Roguelike Pokémon remake and the Xenoblade Chronicles remake, whatever that is. On the scale of large Nintendo releases, they are absolutely microscopic. 2020 really is a year in which nothing happened.

Cranston

Unlock power

I still maintain that Switch Pro will be announced this year. It makes sense to me and I’m really not sure what Nintendo would have against this idea. But then I said it about many things they did!

I would do it in the form of a new console, which is a small redesign of the current original model, but also only offers a docking station that will unlock new power. It makes sense to me, although it seems to me that selling the stand is not exactly aspirational.

If not, I don’t understand why they shouldn’t release Switch 2. Make it backward compatible, as I hope this is a new standard and I think current owners would be fine. At least, I hope that next year we will see a new machine, or at least we officially mentioned it, and no more about this 10-year nonsense of life.

Gadfly

I hope for better

Think:

New Mario 3D (successor of 3D World), new Mario Party, 2D Metroid made by MercurySteam (yuck), new 2D Mario in the style of Super Mario Bros., all remastered Mario, new game Pikmin.

Hope:

New 2D Mario in Wario Land: Shake Dimension, new Wave Race, new 2D Zelda (style connecting worlds with some elements of dungeon progress, and not all available from the beginning), new 2D Metroid (made by Nintendo, not MercurySteam), new Snowboarding 1080 °, new IP, discovery of the secret Retro design has not been canceled, Super Mario Maker has paid DLC with lots of new content for existing styles (many elements / enemies are still missing).

I have no idea why Nintendo are even more secretive than normal, I have long stopped trying to predict them.

Due to the failure of the Wii U, Nintendo are now in a strange place where they are beyond the usual generation rhythm. Given that they are the only portable devices and most people buy Nintendo Nintendo gaming consoles, I think it would be best to just ignore PlayStation 5 / Xbox 4 and behave as usual and release them in three years without “Switch Pro” , as rumors or other explicit controls have said to next generation consoles.

Lord Darkstorm

Wish fulfilled

Well, if all the rumors are correct, Nintendo is going to announce exactly what was at the top of my wish list, namely the remasters of Super Mario Galaxy high definition games (I assume both) on Nintendo Switch.

The problem with an OLED TV with a fancy surround sound system is that even if I have kept the Wii console, there is no compatible socket on any device that I could connect to. In addition, I want to enjoy them again in all their glory, in Full HD quality, not less than with such technology. To experience them as originally intended, I hope they will also sell an optional Wii-mote compatible with Switch.

Given how good Splatoon turned out to be, of course it would be nice to see the new IP, but I can’t get excited about something I don’t know about. However, if they were to revive any of the dormant gems from the previous catalog, I would like to see new entries from the F-Zero, Wave Race and Advance Wars series. Not hopeless updates that are lips for fans to download and forget, but fully developed AAA titles that both surprise and delight those who love originals.

And one more, which in my opinion is even less likely, would be Super Mario Galaxy 3. Galaxy Games is the perfect template for 3D platformer, which instead of playing safely, I’m sure that Nintendo can still innovate and, like the second entry in the series , outweighs what many of us thought could not be improved.

Ciara

More than one

What I would love this year are great games, F-Zero, Advance Wars and Wave Race, but I think we can all guess that it’s unlikely. I assume it should be Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2, but maybe the work is lagging behind or behind a secret that Nintendo does not want to reveal?

I’ll be honest, I don’t care. They were in the throw with Switch. I’m glad to see a new game from them. Although you know maybe more than one per year.

Aiscl

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Write back year

As many people have already suggested, I think Nintendo are somewhat lost at the end of the year, because most of the new titles were collided with 2021. Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 was definitely to be their great holiday game, but it looked unlikely before the Covid pandemic – 19 and Metroid Prime 4 has been restarted from scratch, so it’s unlikely to be ready.

I think Bayonetta 3 is the only new game previously announced that has the chance of Christmas Eve release and I don’t think it has a mass appeal to wear the Nintendo brand. This may not be the only game.

I fully expect that Nintendo will have many games at various stages of development: Super Mario Odyssey 2, Mario Kart 9 and Pikmin 4 seem to be obvious candidates. Splatoon 3, the next remake of Let’s Let’s Go Pokémon and Zelda: Link remake of the style of Link Awakening also seems likely. Most of them were probably the target next year.

This year, I think we’ll see all the Wii U ports that Nintendo clearly kept in an emergency: Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3 and the Metroid Prime Trilogy; one big game that can speed up, most likely Mario Kart 9; a remake, probably A Link to the Past and one or two level B games that will most likely be ARMS 2 and Mario Party because they should be fairly quick to produce. Plus, maybe the exclusive third-party Bayonetta 3.

When it comes to games, I would like Nintendo to create them (but of course it won’t). These would be: the new War Advance, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 2, the new F-Zero, the new Mario Golf and the good Mario game on paper. So announcing any of them would be great.

PazJohnMitch

PS: Based on Monday’s inbox, I think I’m the only person who liked Direct Mini. Of course, these were just ports for older games, but they are good older games. The most important for me were Xenoblade Chronicles and XCOM 2. However, I have no idea how XCOM 2 could work on a Switch.

GC: Rumors have already said that in Mario Paper and Mario Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 2 is greater than the average chance.

