Welcome to the long weekend. This Easter will look different to other years as we remain locked up due to the coronavirus. Instead of leaving for the break, we’ll hunt Easter eggs in our backyard.

To help you spend time over the next four days, we’ve put together some of the best pieces from our award-winning international unions this week. There is a mix of Covid-19 content for those who want more information, and content on a variety of other topics for those looking for a break from the virus.

Happy reading.

Larry David, owner of his quarantine

Our lives now depend on staying home and doing nothing.

We are trapped with no end in sight, becoming increasingly irascible.

Who better than Seinfeld’s father and Encourage Your Enthusiasm to guide us through the thicket of being together, alone?

Maureen Dowd of The New York Times has achieved the world’s leading expertise in the art of nothingness.

Light at the end of the table: Larry David sits reflexively near a candlestick, scone and candlestick. Photo / Jake Michaels, The New York Times

He says his Nazi days are over. Do you believe him?

Jeff Schoep, who led the United States’ largest neo-Nazi organization for two-and-a-half decades, recently shared that he was giving up his racist views.

His announcement sparked timely discussion about how best to overcome the resurgence of open bigotry by shedding light on America’s social fabric.

Some civil rights experts have said that reformed neo-Nazis must use their outward influence to seduce others from white nationalism. That’s what Schoep says he wants to do, but what does the process of moving beyond his past look like?

Schoep talks with John Eligon of The New York Times about destroying the neo-Nazi group he once led.

Jeff Schoep, the former leader of the National Socialist Movement, is accused in a lawsuit over the deadly white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville. Photo / Allison Farrand, New York Times

Predictions for the coronavirus bag

The world has never seen an opportunity like this before – a new pandemic that is being annoyed by draconian shutdowns of entire industries and of confining millions to their homes. The tools of statistical analysis and machine learning, as powerful as they are, cannot adequately assess what the world is experiencing. There is no such thing as a completely analogous trading experience.

A Nobel laureate is cautious about the market over the long term, but is concerned about how long it will take.

Robert J. Shiller of The New York Times reports.

Where the stock market drives during the coronavirus pandemic is uncertain. Photo / 123RF

Can the sports industry survive the coronavirus shutdown?

The business model of many sports is threatened. While each has different characteristics, most of their money is made in three ways: broadcast offers, sponsorship contracts and “match day” ticket revenue, hospitality and spending on events. These revenue streams are draining.

Executives believe that broader disruption remains ahead.

Murad Ahmed, Mark Di Stefano and Anna Nicolaou of The Financial Times report.

The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed and will now open next year on the same clock that was scheduled for this year’s games. Photo / AP

Your health is at risk. Enter Gwyneth Paltrow

We all have our copying mechanisms, some more productive than others. Lately, I’ve found a perverse form of escapism by scrolling through the Instagram feeds of well-being influencers – intuitive nutritionists, adaptive alchemists, plant-based lifestyle evangelists – to see how good they are right now.

In other words, they shine.

To the wellness industry, the coronavirus represents not only a loss but an opportunity for self-actualization.

Amanda Hess of The New York Times reports.

To the wellness industry, the coronavirus represents not only a loss but an opportunity for self-actualization. Photos / Cari Vander Yacht, The New York Times

Their grandmother left by ambulance. Then they couldn’t find her

Emergency medical technicians who rushed into Maria Correa’s room in protective gear found a pulse. They told the family in Queens that they took her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

But when her family called the hospital the next day to check on her condition, she was told she was not there.

For a week, family members called the fire department, other hospital offices, and the emergency medical service that took her back, near her death, from her home.

But Correa, 73, was nowhere to be found.

Sharon Otterman and Ali Watkins of The New York Times talk with the family about their cure.

Wing split after Maria Correa went missing. Photo / Janeth Solis for The New York Times

Ten digital miscommunications – and how to avoid them

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, more and more people are working at home. In light of this global shift (and all of our higher stress levels), it is important to take steps to prevent miscommunication when working as part of a virtual team.

Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy of the Harvard Business Review share their tips for staying connected.

With so many of us working from home, it is important to avoid miscommunication when working as part of a virtual team. Photo / 123RF

Coronavirus ended the on-screen time debate. Screens won

Before the coronavirus, I was worried. It was called screen time. Maybe you remember it.

I thought about it. I wrote about it. Fine. I would try different digital detox like fad diets.

Now? Bring on the hour of Cozy Zoom.

Nellie Bowles of The New York Times has thrown away the shells of screen-time guilt and you should too.

Before the coronavirus we were concerned about having too much screen time. Now we can’t get enough Illustration / Andrea Chronopoulos, The New York Times

Zoombombing is a dangerous organized effort

In recent weeks, while schools, businesses, support groups and millions of individuals have adopted Zoom as a meeting platform in an increasingly remote world, reports of “Zoombombing” or “Zoom raiding” by uninvited participants have become commonplace.

Zoom arming is the latest development in the history of online abuse, the kind at play on social media and darker, unmoderated corners of the internet.

Taylor Lorenz and Davey Alba of The New York Times look at how Zoom has become a target for bullying and abuse.

Reports of “Zoombombing” or “Zoom raiding” by uninvited participants became frequent. Photo / Daniel Zender, The New York Times

Is this the most virus-proofing job in the world?

Ben Wolf was sitting in his basement in Omaha, Nebraska, late this afternoon, trying to kill a brigade of heavily armed Russians before they killed him.

Wolf did not lie about his demise. He had no time. About 13,000 people watched him live on Twitch, the streaming platform where hordes of fans can pay to follow the best online players in the business. Few attract people larger than Wolf, and as the coronavirus began to force people to shelter a place, his crowds only grew.

“I feel,” he said, “how I have prepared for this moment my whole life.”

David Segal of The New York Times looks at how regular video gamers spend their days in isolation.

Because of video game player Ben Wolf is usually isolated. Photo / Engraving Images

A German people pray for a miracle

There is no doubt in the mind of Rev. Thomas Gröner that what happened in his village was a miracle.

He says he has evidence as well.

The pandemic ravaged the village, and 1 in 4 people were believed to have died.

Then villagers stood before the cross and promised God that if he saved those who remained, they would fulfill the play about the Passion – participating in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus – every tenth year forever.

Katrin Bennhold of The New York Times looks at how a new pandemic forced villagers to abandon a promise made in 1633.

“Social distance hurts when social contact is your livelihood,” said Anton Preisinger, who used to play Pilate and own a hotel in the village. Photo / Laetitia Vancon, The New York Times. (TagsToTranslate) World