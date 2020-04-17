Weekend reads: 11 of the best international awards

Welcome to the weekend. Many of us hope this is the last weekend on stage 4 with the government with this week, releasing information on what life under stage 3 will look like.

In the meantime though, please keep going and stay home.

To help you spend time in your bubble, we’ve put together some of the best pieces from our award-winning international unions this week. There is a mix of Covid-19 content for those who want more information, and content on a variety of other topics for those looking for a break from the virus.

Happy reading.

Hope, and new life, in New York City motherland to fight Covid-19

The obstetric unit at Brooklyn Hospital Center, which delivers about 2,600 babies a year, is typically a place of celebration and fulfilled hopes. But in the midst of the pandemic, it was transformed.

Nearly 200 babies have arrived since the beginning of March. Twenty-nine pregnant or giving birth women had suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19. They have been kept separate from other patients, and medical workers wear protective clothing when present. Streets in which women walked when they were out of work are empty, with mothers confined to their rooms. Many doctors and nurses in the department became ill.

A New York Times photojournalist and photographer spent time at the maternity ward fighting Covid-19.

After Precious Anderson’s condition improved, Dr. Byer showed his child to her during a live video. Photo / Victor J. Blue, The New York Times

He could have seen what’s coming: Behind Trump’s failure on the virus

During January, as President Trump repeatedly questioned the seriousness of the virus and focused on other issues, a set of figures within his government – from top White House advisers to experts deep in cabinet departments and information agencies – identified the threat, sounding alarms . and explained the need for aggressive action.

The president, however, has slowly absorbed the scale of the risk and is acting accordingly, focusing instead on controlling the message, protecting gains in the economy, and rejecting warnings from senior officials. It was a problem, he said, that came out of nowhere and couldn’t be foreseen.

An examination, however, reveals that the president was warned of the potential for a pandemic, but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his reliance on his own instincts led to a cessation of response.

The New York Times reports.

“No one knew there was going to be a pandemic of this proportion,” Trump said. He has repeatedly said that no one could see the effects of the coronavirus. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

As the “biggest rock band in the world” got its logo

Began life as a tiny emblem, something to decorate a 45-rpm single or the band’s captive. It quickly became omnipotent and, ultimately, the most famous logo in rock ‘n’ roll. For more than 50 years, the Rolling Stones’ legendary “tongue and lips” has been adorned with everything from T-shirts and flashlights to stage sets, appearing in countless variations over the decades. And although many fans are fans of the band, the logo has transcended the Stones in many ways.

On the 50th anniversary of his famous “tongue and lips” emblem for the Rolling Stones, John Pasche says he had no expectations that it would become so famous, or wrestling.

The Tongue logo of the iconic Rolling Stones, an original artwork created by John Pasche in the early 1970s. Photo / Engraving Images

How a drug company became a ‘super spreader’ virus

On the first Monday in March, Michel Vounatsos, CEO of the drug company Biogen, appeared in good spirits. The company’s new Alzheimer’s drug has shown promise after years of backlash. Revenue has never been higher.

On stage at an elite health conference in Boston, Vounatsos praised the drug’s “remarkable journey.” Asked if the heartworms that are raging in China will destroy supply chains and support the company’s big plans, Vounatsos said no.

But even as he spoke, the virus had already quietly spread among senior executives at Biogen, who were unaware that they had been infected days earlier at the company’s annual board meeting.

The New York Times investigates how biogenic employees unintentionally spread the heart virus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Biogen’s headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo / AP

Examination of allegation of sexual assault against Joe Biden

Tara Reade, a former senatorial aide, accused Joe Biden of assaulting her in 1993 and says she told others about it. A spokesman for Biden said the allegation was false, and former Senate officials do not recall such an incident.

Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember of The New York Times investigated the allegations against Biden.

Tara Reade worked as a staff assistant in the Senate office of Joseph R. Biden in 1993, helping to manage the interior offices. Photo / Max Whittaker, The New York Times

Shailene Woodley: ‘I was very sick in my early 20s’

Shailene Woodley is not used to being at home. Since she started acting at the age of 5, she has spent much of her life in movies on TV shows and movies.

But now that the coronavirus has been promoting everything, 28-year-old Woodley has been sheltering at home for the past few weeks, a social distance with no company but her dog. It is the longest she has lived in her own home since she was 17 years old.

And to be honest? She kindly loves it.

Woodley talks with The New York Times about blockbuster success, personal struggles, and serious health concerns in her early 20s.

“I can play the game being an alien when I need to – it’s a big part of my job – but my happy place is honestly alone.” Photo / Rozette Rago, The New York Times

Emmanuel Macron: It’s time to think about the unthinkable

Until now, French President Emmanuel Macron has always had a great plan for the future.

After gaining power in a surprise election victory in 2017, the hyperactive French president has announced an explosion of ambitious EU reform proposals that have puzzled his more cautious European partners. When he chaired the G7 big economies group last year, he was trying to reconcile the US and Iran and make peace between Russia and Ukraine. His government was legally in favor of modernizing France.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has even allowed Macron to come up with solutions to a global health crisis, killing nearly 140,000 people and wondering how to save the French and global economy from a depression comparable to the 1929 crash.

Macron believes the coronavirus pandemic will transform capitalism – but leaders need to act with humility.

The Financial Times reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the coronavirus pandemic will transform capitalism. Photo / AP

Why Tiger King is not a Black fish for big cats

More tigers live in captivity in backyards, road zoos and truck stops in the United States than remain unbroken. This phenomenon is driven by people like Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the star better known as Joe Exotic in Tiger King, Netflix’s hit documentary series.

Many of the interview topics featured in Tiger King say the story was presented to them as one that would expose the problem of private large cat ownership in this country, following the tradition of many conservation documents.

Instead, big cats and the problems affecting them are completely lost in the “soap opera-esque drama of the show.”

The New York Times looks at how the directors have lost sight of the conservation and animal welfare issues at the heart of Joe Exotic’s story.

Two of 39 tigers rescued in 2017 by G.W. by Joe Exotic. Exotic Animal Park, now in the Wildlife Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. Photo / Engraving Images

Why have I had strange dreams lately?

The question of whether “anyone else” has “strange dreams” (“lately”) is always popular on the Internet, but in recent weeks the question has been raised with increasing frequency.

The answer is: Yes, someone else has had strange dreams lately. (Always.) But do we – humanity – dream more often and more alive, now? The answer is: Also, probably, yes – at least for many people.

The New York Times explores why so many people are currently alarming their dreams.

Many people are experiencing strange dreams during this time. Photo / 123RF

Lesson from Singapore: Why we might need to think bigger

The cautionary tale of expelling countries today is Singapore. For weeks, public health officials openly praised its response to Covid-19.

Singapore officials have been investigating and quarantining all travelers from outside the country since the outbreak of the pandemic. Their contact trace is second to none. Whenever they identify an infection, they are committed to determining its origin within two hours. They post online where identified infected people work, live and spend time identifying potential contacts. They carry out quarantine and isolation of such contacts, with criminal charges for those who violate orders.

And yet, last week, they locked up the entire country.

The New York Times looks at how the response to the pandemic might be a plan “on a scale that would have previously been unthinkable.”

Handling sample while running test for Covid-19. Increasing the amount of testing is essential to managing the outbreak, say experts. Photo / Engraving Images

The nonsensical last texts of a hospital worker on the front lines

Lying in a hospital bed last month, Madhvi Aya understood what had happened to her.

She was a doctor in India, then trained to become a medical assistant after she immigrated to the United States. She worked for a dozen years at Woodhull Medical Center, a public hospital in Brooklyn, where she could see the coronary virus ripping a merciless path through the city.

Within days of her last stint as a nurse, Aya became a patient.

Her family shared with The New York Times the texts she sent in her final moments.

Madhvi Aya, is away, and her husband, Raj, with their daughter Minnoli at her graduation from Floral Park Memorial High School last June. Photo / Minnoli Aya for The New York Times. (TagsToTranslate) World